Vaccine Unable to Suppress Covid in 246 Midwestern States





Lansing, Michigan: Health officials in Michigan report that there were 246 fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19. Three of these people have died. “These are individuals who tested positive more than 14 days after the last dose of the vaccine series,” said Linsatofin, a state health spokesman. However, officials said some of the 246 people were infected with the coronavirus before vaccination and remained positive on the test for two weeks after vaccination. Of the 117 vaccinated people infected with the Covid virus, 11 required hospitalization. Authorities added that of the three complete vaccinated individuals who died, they were 65 years of age or older and were within three weeks of receiving the complete vaccination. “The majority of the population develops complete immunity within 14 days of the completion of the vaccine series, but only a few seem to take longer to initiate a complete antibody response,” Satofin said. .. “The CDC is actively working to better understand the risk characteristics of this group. “Although the total number of potential breakthrough cases is small, it is important to repeat that the proportion of people who are symptomatic, hospitalized, and dead are all lower than those who are not vaccinated. . “ Despite the deployment of vaccines, hospitalizations are skyrocketing and the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is almost full. As of Saturday (April 10, 2021), 53,265 new cases were reported the previous week, bringing the state to a total of 812,865, according to Johns Hopkins University. Last week, 285 people died from the virus, bringing the total death toll in the state to 17,479. “Everyone knows what will work a year later. This must be a team effort,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Saturday. “We have to do this together. Life depends on it.”

