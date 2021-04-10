STF: A variant of COVID-19 as well as Regina’s problem





The Saskatchewan Federation of Teachers has called for greater vigilance in protection from COVID-19, saying that the epidemic of its highly contagious variants is now a problem, not just for Regina. Patrick Maze, President of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, said: “As expected, case numbers continue to grow exponentially across the state. This is no longer just a problem for Regina and southeastern Saskatchewan, but actually for all schools in all parts of Saskatchewan. “ Since April 1, COVID-19 and variant cases have increased by 162% in Saskatoon and 83% across the state, including cases in Prince Albert, Nipawin, Humboldt, Strasbourg, and Lloydminster. Border regions such as Lloydminster are also exposed to the risks of both Saskatchewan’s predominant B.1.1.7 (British variant) and P.1 (Brazilian variant), which is widespread in most parts of Alberta. It has been. According to Saskatchewan statistics, as of April 8, screening in Saskatchewan identified 3,086 subspecies of concern: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (7), Reported in the north-central part. (24), Saskatoon (189), Central West (13), Central East (71), Regina (2,189), Southwest (19), South Central (266), and Southeast (283) Zones. There are 19 cases where residence is pending. “People who gathered and traveled during breaks now gather at school, increasing the risk of infection for everyone,” Maze said. “I encourage everyone to follow all precautions and request the use of rapid tests when possible when returning to school and staying at home with even the slightest signs of illness.” Maze commends all staff working at the school, including support staff, custodians, bus drivers, school managers and teachers, who have worked to keep students safe in difficult situations. “I applaud the school district for making a positive decision to return from breaks and keep staff and students safe in distance learning. Setting up a collective, such as a school, increases opportunities for communication.” Maze said. “While face-to-face learning is best and preferred, the health and safety of students and staff should be prioritized.” For a list of case studies at schools in Saskatchewan, see. Here Alternatively, copy and paste the following into your browser. https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/latest-updates/ covid-19-Case in school

