One new COVID-19 death reported in North Dakota





State-wide case rate New case: 215

215 Total active case: 1,237

1,237 Total case: 104.701

104.701 Total recovery: 101,993

101,993 Daily test positive rate: 5.5% Cass County, Fargo has recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases. Burleigh and Grand Forks counties in Bismarck reported 27 and 18 new cases, respectively. A total of 12 new cases occurred in Ward County, Minot. Morton County in Mandan reported seven new cases, and Stark County in Dickinson added six. 5 in the counties of Burns, Benson, Bottinau, Eddie, Golden Valley, Griggs, Lamour, Logan, McHenry, Mackenzie, McLean, Mount Rail, Ramsey, Ransom, Richland, Steele, Stutzman, Townner, Trail, Walsh The following new cases were reported. ..



The 470 active incidents in Cass County led the state significantly. County in other cities posted fairly few active cases last week.. By comparison, Burleigh County had 178 active cases on Saturday and Grand Forks County had 163. Hospitalization, death The state reported one new COVID-19-related death, but could not identify any identification information about the death. While the active case is Increasing among young individuals in the Fargo region, It does not result in hospitalization or increased mortality. The state reported a total of 18 deaths in March, the lowest number reported since April 2020. So far, four deaths have been reported this month. vaccination First dose administered: 257,225

Completed series (2 doses): 191,596 A total of 463,772 shots were administered to North Dakota.Residents are encouraged to ask for more information at Health.ND.gov/covidvaccinelocator.. Nationwide Reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 30.8 million COVID-19 cases and 557,093 deaths blaming the virus. According to the CDC report, a total of 179 million vaccines have been administered nationwide. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

