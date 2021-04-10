Health
Case Updates: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 178 on Friday
The Arkansas Department of Health announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 178 on Friday.
The state has also seen no new deaths as a result of the virus for the first time since November. One death was removed from the casualties, bringing the total number of people dead in the state to 5,661 as a result of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations have increased by 19 to 160 in Arkansas. Twenty-three patients are on ventilator and have not changed since Thursday.
Currently, there are 1,732 cases of COVID-19 that are believed to be active in the state, including those that test positive for both PCR and antigen testing.
The state reported 3,692 new PCR tests and 673 new antigen tests on Friday.
The new case brings the cumulative total of Arkansas to 331,882 since the pandemic began.
The top counties for new cases on Friday were Benton (30), Washington (28), and Plaskey (20).
Vaccine renewal
The state has announced that it has received 32,978 COVID-19 vaccines since the last count yesterday, bringing the total number of doses given by the state to 1,362,371. The state lists 358,454 people as partially vaccinated and 523,894 as fully vaccinated.
Last week, the governor announced that all Arkansas states over the age of 16 would be vaccinated.
Local pharmacies such as Fayetteville’s Collier Drugs, Medical Arts Pharmacy, and Heartland Pharmacy are currently working on vaccinations in Arkansas, as well as several Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations in the state.
Vaccination clinics are also held in this area. In Washington Regional, Northwest Health,and mercy In Springdale.
NWA Council this week Weekly vaccine clinic In Washington and Benton counties.
UAMS I’m also vaccinated now At their Fayetteville facility.
Collier drug also announced A handful of vaccine clinics It will be held in Washington and Benton counties.
Also this week, Wal-Mart Single dose of J & J vaccine Sunday from noon to 4 pm at St. James Baptist Church
Below is a link / information to the waiting list of pharmacies in Washington County.
»Collier Drugstore – Visit this website
»Medical Arts Pharmacy – Visit this website
»Community Pharmacy – Visit this website
»Heart Land Pharmacy – Visit this website
“Walmart- Visit this website
»Sam’s Club- Visit this website pharmacy
List of other pharmacies around the state currently vaccinated You can get it here.
