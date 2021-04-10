Connect with us

Health

April 10, 2021 Oakville Coronavirus Update

2 mins ago

This is a coronavirus update on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Oakville’s active cases are increasing today, but fewer than the other days of the week, and Halton’s active cases are neutral. Patients hospitalized for both OTMH and Halton as a whole have doubled in the last 10 days.

Active cases in Ontario more than tripled last month. State hospitalizations have increased from 940 on Monday (5 days ago) to more than 1,500 today-ICU patients have doubled in the last two weeks and ventilator patients have doubled this month.

Variants of concern outweigh Canadian vaccinations, but as of today more than 7 million Canadians have been vaccinated at least once. The death toll in the world reaches 2.9 million.

Latest Information on Vaccine Reservation: Residents of Halton over the age of 60 (born before 1961) can book a COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Halton area.

Currently, six Oakville pharmacies provide AstraZeneca vaccine to people born between 1957 and 1966 (ages 55-65).

Caution: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week in Ontario and the world case. The school is not updated on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update

The numbers have changed since the Oakville News update. April 9, 2021..

  • 242 active cases-plus 8
  • 34 Patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-Plus 1
  • 412 Variant Case-Plus 55
  • Total 3,821 (confirmed and possible)-plus 32
  • 59 dead-no change
  • 3,520 collections-plus 24
  • 3,579 completed (recovery + death) cases-93.7% of cases
  • 6 outbreaks-minus 1

Halton’s situation

  • 763 active cases-no change
  • 79 cases in hospitals throughout Halton-plus 6
  • 1,400 variant cases-plus 173
  • 12,074 in total (confirmed + possible)-plus 100
  • 202 deaths-plus 1
  • 11,109 collections-plus 99
  • 11,311 completed (recovery + death) cases-93.6% of cases
  • 26 outbreaks-plus 1

The latest information on local schools

  • 39 active cases in Oakville-plus 1
  • 134 active cases in Halton-plus 15

Caution: The number of recovery in the Halton area is now summarized in one number with cases that may be closed. This total includes some cases where the coronavirus was not recovered.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

The change is from yesterday’s numbers. Information released at the end of yesterday on April 10, 2021.

  • 30,999 active cases-plus 1,372
  • 1,524 hospitalized-plus 32
  • 2.71 million people have been vaccinated at least once (18.41% of pop).
  • 3.04 million vaccinations-plus 104,000
  • 382,152 confirmed cases-plus 3,813
  • 343,622 collection cases-plus 2,422 cases
  • 7,531 deaths-plus 19
  • 351,153 resolved cases (death and recovery) or 91.8%
  • 61,439 tests were conducted and 6.5% returned positive
  • ICU 585-plus 33
  • 384 people using ventilator-plus 25 people
  • 120 active and ongoing systematic outbreaks-minus 20 **

**Note: Eight of today’s outbreak reductions are corrections from the previous day that have not been reported.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 13,213 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 variant-plus 1,721
  • 76 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant-no change
  • 134 confirmed cases of P.1 variant-plus 1
  • 24,244 cases with unknown confirmed mutations

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

  • 2,618 reported in the last two weeks-plus 26
  • 1,300 schools with at least one active case (26.9%)-plus 6
  • 69 schools closed-plus 7

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

The Canadian numbers have changed since the last update of Oakville News. April 9, 2021.. Due to the large number of cases nationwide and worldwide, both are estimates (within 0.1% of the total).

  • 67,374 active cases-plus 2,609
  • Seven million people have been vaccinated at least once (18.42% of pop).
  • 7.78 million vaccinations-plus 310,000
  • So far 1.05 million confirmed and suspicious cases
  • 23,243 deaths-plus 36
  • 3,138 active hospitalizations-plus 117
  • 963,900 collections-plus 6,500 times

USCOVID-19 update

  • 30.81 million-plus 84,000
  • 557,093 deaths-plus 987
  • 179 million vaccinations (at least)
  • New daily cases are increasing in the fourth wave, but daily deaths in the United States are steadily declining despite high vaccinations (about 3 million per day).

World COVID-19 Update

  • Over 134.3 million-plus 755,000
  • 2.9 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 669.2 million vaccinations have been carried out

Source:

