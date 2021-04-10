April 10 COVID-19 update: no deaths, vaccination records, 236 new cases, 191 recovery

Reported vaccine

An additional 12,615 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 268,895. This is the highest daily dose ever administered.

The 12,615 COVID-19 vaccines reported today are Far Northwest (268), Far North Central (7), Far North East (225), North West (776), North Central (704), Northeast (964), and Saskatoon. Cartoon (2,321), Central West (700), Central East (1,588), Regina (1,565), Southwest (871), South Central (578), Southeast (1,664). 384 doses were given with the living area reserved.

Forty-seven percent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 receive the first dose.

Status of priority population vaccination as of April 9, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose received

Second dose LTC Resident 8,392 7,741 (92%) 6,823 (81%) PCH resident 4,247 5,378 (127%) 3,619 (85%) 80 years old and over 51,307 42,857 (84%) 11,586 (23%) 70-79 years old 79,818 60,912 (76%) 5,031 (6%) 60-69 years old 138,471 65,558 (47%) 4,552 (3%) 50-59 years old 147,466 27,877 (19%) 5,743 (4%) Phase 1 healthcare professional (Including LTC and PCH staff) 40,500 27,042 (67%) 17,726 (44%)

Details on all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found on the following dashboard. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

Vaccination Reservation System Eligibility Moves Throughout the State 55+

As of 8 am on Friday, April 9, the qualifications for the Saskatchewan Vaccine Reservation System have been extended to all individuals over the age of 55. Residents aged 55 and over can book online. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine, Or on the 1-833-SASKVAX phone. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking..

Regina Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic

Regina COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru will administer the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine only to residents aged 52, 53 and 54 on Saturday, April 10. We may change the age range in the next few days as demand allows. The clinic is open on a first-come, first-served basis at the Regina Exhibition Hall, Ebrats Place, daily from 8:30 am to 11:00 pm. For more information on all drive-through clinics, including latency, see. https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx..

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 236 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on April 10, bringing the total to 35,983 cases across the state. One case was found to be from outside the state and was removed from the southeastern zone.

There are no new deaths to report today.

New cases are Far Northwest (6), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (11), North Central (5), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (35), Midwest (2), Central East (7), Regina (91), Southwest (10), South Central (19), Southeast (30) zones. 14 new cases have pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central (1), Regina (1), and South East (1) zones. There are a total of 33,149 recovery and 2,381 cases are considered active.

192 people are hospitalized. 146 people are inpatient: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (4), Central North (3), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (38), Central East (13), Regina (75), South Central (2), South East (6). Forty-six people are in the intensive care unit: North Central (5), Saskatoon (9), Central East (3), Regina (24) Southwest (2), South Central (3).

The 7-day average of new cases daily is 235 (19.2 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 3,439 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 9, 2021.

To date, 700,954 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 8, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 587,621 tests per million people. The national percentage was 755,833 tests performed per million people.

As of April 9, screening in Saskatchewan identified 3,212 concerns subspecies: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (8), North Central (26), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (190), Central West (14), Central East (80), Regina (2,253), South West (26), South Central (285), South East (301) Zone. There are 21 cases where residence is pending.

These were previously reported as “estimated positives”, but all screening tests are considered confirmed VOCs for public reporting and contact survey purposes.

There are 485 new strain results reported today. Of the 1,435 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 1,426 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina Zone accounts for 1,117 (78 percent) of confirmed strain-identified VOC cases in Saskatchewan.

These VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (ie, selection of whole-genome sequences without screening), and the screening results will include whole-genome sequence results to identify strains. be careful.

Variants of identified concern cases may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Detailed information on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total tests to date, test rates per capita, and current number of confirmed variants of concern. Statistics can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

All public health measures extended until April 26

The Chief Medical Health Officer has extended the State Public Health Order announced on Tuesday, March 9th and the Regina and Regional Amendments announced on Tuesday, March 24th. The order is valid until April 26, 2021 and will be reviewed at that time.

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 infection in Regina and the region, the following revisions were made on March 24: All restaurants and licensed facilities must be closed for direct dining. Also, most event venues that support 30 people or less are not allowed to operate.

We also do not recommend traveling inside or outside the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is highly recommended that all individuals in the Regina region who can work from home do so.

For more information on current public health measures, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-Countermeasures..

Note: Variants of concern (VOCs) are beginning to rise in southern Saskatchewan, especially in the Moose Jaw, Esteban and Weyburn regions. Residents of these areas are required to adhere to the best personal protective equipment.

Wear a mask in all public places, including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distance

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activity outside the home. Order takeaway or curbside pickups. If you can work from home, please work from home at this point.

Avoid all unnecessary movements between Moosejaw and Weiburn.

All Saskatchewan residents need to monitor cases operating in their area and adjust their activities accordingly. Active and new case information for each area can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If someone in the house has symptoms, the entire house should be left at home until the test results are available. Test information is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..