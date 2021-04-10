COVID-19 update: Dallas County health officials report an additional 10 deaths and 22 long-term care facility outbreaks





Approximately 20% of reported deaths in the county are related to long-term care facilities, according to health officials.

Dallas-Dallas County health officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths and 275 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This will result in 253,889 confirmed COVID cases, including 3,697 confirmed deaths, across the county. The dead today are: A Garland man in his 60s who had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A knurled man in his 60s who had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A Richardson woman in her 60s who had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Richardson. She died of hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A Garland woman in her 70s who had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A garland woman in her 70s who died in hospice care. She had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She died in the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A Carrollton woman in her 80s who was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in Cedar Hill in her 80s who died in hospice care. She had an underlying high-risk health condition.

Garland in his 80s was in an underlying high-risk state. To date, health officials have said a total of 46 cases of British coronavirus variants have been identified in the county. B.1.526 One case of variant. Officials said three were hospitalized and seven had recently had a history of domestic travel outside Texas. Currently, there are 22 active long-term care outbreaks, health officials reported. About 20% of the deaths reported in the county are related to long-term care facilities. “The number of deaths reported this week was 106, the same as reported last week. However, looking at the daily average of newly confirmed and estimated deaths by CDC week, there was a significant reduction. You can see it, “said Clay Jenkins, a Dallas County Judge. Jenkins continues to ask residents to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. “One of the best ways to help our community and the people you love is to get vaccinated and encourage influential people to get vaccinated, and I’ll give you COVID-19. You can put it behind us, “Jenkins said. NEW: Dallas County reports 275 new positive 2019 cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10 deaths,

Including 54 possible cases pic.twitter.com/TjNA471l5G — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 10, 2021 For a daily summary of the latest news from around North TexasBeyond nd Sign up for the WFAA e-mail newsletter.. Tarrant County reports four deaths The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 203 newly confirmed cases. This will result in 252,872 confirmed cases across the county, including 3,355 confirmed deaths and 245,238 recovery since follow-up began in March 2020. At present, 3% of beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.







