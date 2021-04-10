Saskatchewan COVID-19: 236 new cases, no new deaths, new record of daily vaccination





Saskatchewan reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with no new deaths from the disease. In the new cases, the state totals 35,983, and 2,381 cases are considered active. The 7-day average of new cases daily is 235, which is equivalent to 19.2 new cases per 100,000. Saturday’s new case is in the next zone. Northwest end: 6.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 11.

North Central: 5.

Northeast: 4.

Saskatoon: 35.

Central West: Two.

Central East: 7.

Regina: 91.

Southwest: 10.

Central and South: 19.

Southeast: 30. 14 resident information is pending. There were 236 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan on April 10, 2021. (Saskatchewan State Government) Currently, there are 192 COVID-19 inpatients in the state, 46 of whom are in the intensive care unit. The majority of ICU patients (24) are in Regina. Currently, there is a total of 33,149 recovery from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, with an additional 191 reported recovery on Saturday. To date, more than 700,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, and all public health measures are in effect until April 26. Variants of concern As of Friday, 3,212 cases, including the coronavirus mutant of concern, have been confirmed in the state. The state states that various cases are increasing in southern Saskatchewan, especially in the Moose Jaw, Esteban and Weyburn areas. A Saskatchewan Health Department announced that residents of these areas were required to comply with the best personal safeguards, including avoiding all unnecessary movements between Moose Jaw and Weyburn. Traveling inside and outside the Regina area is not yet recommended. Vaccination record The state reported on Saturday that another 12,615 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given. This is a new day’s record of an increase in armed shots across the state. This brings the total number of doses given in the state to 268,895. To date, 47% of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 have been vaccinated for the first time. Saskatoon reported 2,321 doses, followed by 1,664 in the southeast. Residents aged 55 and over are currently Book vaccinations onlineOr call 1-833-727-5829.

