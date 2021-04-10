Japanese COVID patient received first lung transplant

April 10, 2021-Japanese doctors performed the world’s first lung transplant from a living donor to a recovered COVID-19 patient with severely damaged lungs.

At Kyoto University Hospital, a team of 30 medical personnel performed an 11-hour operation on Wednesday to collect female lung tissue from her husband and son.

Dr. Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital who led the surgery, said at a press conference Thursday that he “showed that there are currently options for lung transplants (from living donors).”

COVID-19 can cause severe lung damage in some patients with severe illness. Around the world, patients are receiving transplants for recovery, but this was the first case of using lung tissue from a living donor, the hospital said. According to the date, this surgery gives hope to patients suffering from severe lung injury after COVID-19. CNN report.

A patient identified as a woman from western Kansai, Japan, was infected with COVID-19 near the end of 2020. She spent three months on a life support system that acted as an artificial lung, the hospital said. However, her lungs were so damaged that they could not function or be treated and needed a transplant to survive.

Her husband and son offered to donate a portion of their lungs, the hospital reported. The husband donated a part of the left lung and the son donated a part of the right lung. To the Associated Press..

The AP reported that the husband and son were in a stable condition and the woman continued intensive care. She is expected to leave the hospital in about two months and return to normal life in about three months, the hospital said.