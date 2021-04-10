Oregon has not reported any new COVID-19-related deaths. 761 new cases, mostly 2 months





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday. However, OHA reported 761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the total to 170,085 cases across the state. This is the highest number of daily cases reported in Oregon since February 1, when 964 cases were reported. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 54,790 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Saturday. Of this total, 30,068 doses were given on Friday and 24,722 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 37,239 times per day. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,139,331 Pfizer doses, 1,012,176 Modana doses, and 72,833 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 170 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 12 more than Friday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, seven more than Friday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (6), Benton (9), Craccamah (82), Colombia (16), Coose (4), Crook (8), Curry (1). ), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane ( 67), Lincoln (4), Lynn (17), Malfur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Pork (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco ( 6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9). county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 800 13 Benton 2,646 18 Cracker mass 14,821 201 Kratosop 866 8 Columbia 1,486 twenty five Kuus 1,928 30 Crook 836 19 curry 575 9 Deshoots 6,706 72 Douglas 2,985 65 Gilliam 55 1 Grant 334 Four Harney 300 6 Hood river 1,099 29 Jackson 9,625 126 Jefferson 2,036 32 Josephine 2,954 62 Klamath 3,233 57 57 lake 409 7 Lane 11,173 144 Lincoln 1,261 20 Rin 3,998 61 Misfortune 3,415 58 Marion 19,713 298 tomorrow 1,068 15 Multnomah 34,095 564 pork 3,343 51 Shaman 56 0 Tillamook 562 2 Umatilla 7,917 83 Union 1,402 twenty three Warowa 155 Five Wasco 1,258 28 Washington 22,931 229 Wheeler twenty five 1 Yang Hill 4,019 74 State-wide 170,085 2,440 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and have no positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See OHA press release Additional Lab Report for Douglas and Jackson County Due to delays in inspection reports, OHA received a large volume of approximately 9,000 electronic inspection reports (ELRs) for Douglas and Jackson counties on April 9, 2021. The report is from April 2020 to April 2021. As a result, the daily sum of ELRs on April 9 will be higher and the positive rate will be lower than expected in these two counties. ELR received on April 9, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 62 9 71 12.7% Benton 819 11 830 1.3% Cracker mass 1,159 87 1,246 7.0% Kratosop 58 2 60 3.3% Columbia 181 twenty four 205 11.7% Kuus 292 6 298 2.0% Crook 93 Four 97 4.1% curry 126 7 133 5.3% Deshoots 714 64 778 8.2% Douglas 3,686 40 3,726 1.1% Gilliam 1 1 2 50.0% Grant twenty four Ten 34 29.4% Harney 3 1 Four 25.0% Hood river 112 Five 117 4.3% Jackson 5,009 167 5,176 3.2% Jefferson 68 8 76 10.5% Josephine 485 28 513 5.5% Klamath 273 53 326 16.3% lake 11 0 11 0.0% Lane 2,918 82 3,000 2.7% Lincoln 172 8 180 4.4% Rin 642 twenty four 666 3.6% Misfortune 106 18 124 14.5% Marion 1,072 84 1,156 7.3% tomorrow twenty two 0 twenty two 0.0% Multnomah 3,275 104 3,379 3.1% pork 294 14 308 4.5% Shaman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 64 6 70 8.6% Umatilla 175 3 178 1.7% Union 69 Four 73 5.5% Warowa 13 0 13 0.0% Wasco 76 Four 80 5.0% Washington 2,260 98 2,358 4.2% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yang Hill 309 15 324 4.6% State-wide 24,645 991 25,636 3.9% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 10,507 1,725 12,232 14.1% Benton 125,909 4,152 130,061 3.2% Cracker mass 404,367 22,757 427,124 5.3% Kratosop 31,815 1,517 33,332 4.6% Columbia 38,368 2,022 40,390 5.0% Kuus 42,155 2,357 44,512 5.3% Crook 15,932 1,135 17,067 6.7% curry 10,487 499 10,986 4.5% Deshoots 170,946 8,772 179,718 4.9% Douglas 74,682 3,370 78,052 4.3% Gilliam 1,119 43 1,162 3.7% Grant 5,073 302 5,375 5.6% Harney 3,876 343 4,219 8.1% Hood river 29,835 1,535 31,370 4.9% Jackson 201,053 14,444 215,497 6.7% Jefferson 18,193 1,829 20,022 9.1% Josephine 61,311 3,342 64,653 5.2% Klamath 43,075 3,623 46,698 7.8% lake 4,894 401 5,295 7.6% Lane 433,749 13,221 446,970 3.0% Lincoln 39,833 2,531 42,364 6.0% Rin 125,676 7,528 133,204 5.7% Misfortune 23,970 5,010 28,980 17.3% Marion 318,550 29,503 348,053 8.5% tomorrow 6,806 1,286 8,092 15.9% Multnomah 951,090 50,916 1,002,006 5.1% pork 64,529 4,361 68,890 6.3% Shaman 1,311 64 1,375 4.7% Tillamook 13,598 545 14,143 3.9% Umatilla 61,174 8,806 69,980 12.6% Union 18,756 1,753 20,509 8.5% Warowa 2,893 148 3,041 4.9% Wasco 31,921 1,551 33,472 4.6% Washington 585,671 37,780 623,451 6.1% Wheeler 645 twenty four 669 3.6% Yang Hill 125,635 6,506 132,141 4.9% State-wide 4,099,404 245,701 4,345,105 5.7% Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination? For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

