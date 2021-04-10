According to the CDC, taking this step after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine makes a difference. KAMR

File – In this January 18, 2021 file photo, a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is being prepared at the Vaccination Center in District 3 of Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination was launched in 2021 after the government delayed the first approval of a shot co-developed by Pfizer, which the United States and many other countries began using two months ago. It will start on Wednesday, 17th of March. (APPhoto / François Mori, file)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently tracking the side effects of vaccination through a tool called v-safe.

V safe Is a tool that can be accessed using a smartphone, allowing users to track their post-vaccination health status and inform the CDC of side effects.People who have been vaccinated in the past 6 weeks According to the CDC, you can participate.

“Once you have the COVID-19 vaccine, you can register for v-safe. Simply use your smartphone and the vaccination site will provide you with handouts explaining how to do this,” Utah said. Kayla Rypien of the Infant Vaccination Program in Utah explains.

“Participation is voluntary. You can opt out at any time, but all this is for you to receive a text message from them in the afternoon, and they ask you how you feel. And there are some very simple questions you can answer. “

The app sends text messages and web surveys to check the health of the user after vaccination. Users can notify the CDC of any side effects that may occur after vaccination. Also, some side effects may result in a call from a CDC representative to check them and collect more information.

V-safe will also send a reminder to the user to receive a second COVID-19 vaccination. According to the CDC, this app is not meant to change, schedule or cancel vaccine reservations.

According to Rypien, the app stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and immediately alerts VAERS operated by the FDA and CDC when questions arise from the side effects people experience. She says v-safe is a faster way to get reports of adverse events to them.

“VAERS customer service representatives will contact them to determine if they need to fill out a VAERS report for adverse events. Therefore, it is a faster way to warn them. Anyone through VAERS. You can report an adverse event with a vaccine, but not everyone knows to do so, so it’s a faster way to warn VAERS, “she says.

A CDC handouts on online tools Participation in v-safe states that it helps maintain the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lipien says that if people do not receive information about v-safe after receiving the vaccine, they should ask. A QR scanner may be included so that you can view v-safe on your smartphone.

The handout states that text messages from v-safe will begin to arrive around 2 pm. Send a text message “STOP” to opt out and a text message “START” to opt in. V-safe will send you daily text messages asking how you are behaving during the first week after vaccination.

Check-in messages will continue once a week for up to 5 weeks thereafter. It takes less than 5 minutes to answer the question. Participants will be asked to start a new check-in process to monitor the side effects of the second dose after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Participants can also expect to be checked in at 3, 6 and 12 months after vaccination.

According to Leipien, vaccinated people have to wait 15 minutes after vaccination anyway, which is a great opportunity to enter information about the app.

The handout states that all personal information is protected and confidential.Visit cdc.gov for registration instructions v-safe..