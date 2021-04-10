236 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recovery

There are 236 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on April 10, 2021.
New cases are in Regina (91), Saskatoon (35), South East (30), South Central (19), Northwest (11), Southwest (10), Central East (7), Far Northwest. (6), North Central (5), North East (4), Far North East (2), and Central West (2) zones.
Eighteen of the 19 new cases in South Central are located in the South Central 2 subzone, which includes Moosejaw and the region.
14 new cases have pending residence information.
The three previously reported cases where residence information is pending have been assigned to the North Central (1), Regina (1), and South East (1) zones.
One case was found to be from outside the state and was removed from the southeastern zone.
There are currently 35,983 reported cases, including 2,381 active cases.
The 7-day average of new cases daily is 235 (19.2 new cases per 100,000).
There are no new deaths to report today. The state total remains 453.
As of April 9, screening in Saskatchewan identified 3,212 concerns subspecies: Regina (2,253), Southeast (301), South Central (285), Saskatoon (190), Central East ( 80), reported in the north central part. (26), Southwest (26), Central West (14), Northwest (8), Far Northeast (4), Far Northwest (2), and Northeast (2) zones. There are 21 cases where residence is pending.
There are 485 new strain results reported today. Of the 1,435 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 1,426 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA).
An additional 12,615 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 268,895. This is the highest daily dose ever administered.
The 12,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents of Saskatoon (2,321), Southeast (1,664), Central East (1,588), Regina (1,565), Northeast (964), and Southwest. I did. (871), Northwest (776), North Central (704), Central West (700), South Central (578), Far North West (268), Far North East (225), Far North Central (7). 384 doses were given with the living area reserved.
For more information on vaccines, see the government website...
192 people are hospitalized. Regina (75), Saskatoon (38), Central East (13), Southeast (6), Northwest (4), North Central (3), Far Northwest (2), North East (2), South Central (2) , Far Northeast (1). Forty-six people are receiving intensive care in the Regina (24), Saskatoon (9), North Central (5), Central East (3), South Central (3), and Southwest (2) zones.
An additional 191 people have recovered, and 33,149 people have recovered across the state.
On April 9, 3,439 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. So far, 700,954 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
For more information, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. You can find a map and a breakdown of cases by region on the government website.