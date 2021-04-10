236 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recovery





New cases are in Regina (91), Saskatoon (35), South East (30), South Central (19), Northwest (11), Southwest (10), Central East (7), Far Northwest. (6), North Central (5), North East (4), Far North East (2), and Central West (2) zones

There are 236 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on April 10, 2021. New cases are in Regina (91), Saskatoon (35), South East (30), South Central (19), Northwest (11), Southwest (10), Central East (7), Far Northwest. (6), North Central (5), North East (4), Far North East (2), and Central West (2) zones. Eighteen of the 19 new cases in South Central are located in the South Central 2 subzone, which includes Moosejaw and the region. 14 new cases have pending residence information. The three previously reported cases where residence information is pending have been assigned to the North Central (1), Regina (1), and South East (1) zones. One case was found to be from outside the state and was removed from the southeastern zone. There are currently 35,983 reported cases, including 2,381 active cases. The 7-day average of new cases daily is 235 (19.2 new cases per 100,000). There are no new deaths to report today. The state total remains 453. As of April 9, screening in Saskatchewan identified 3,212 concerns subspecies: Regina (2,253), Southeast (301), South Central (285), Saskatoon (190), Central East ( 80), reported in the north central part. (26), Southwest (26), Central West (14), Northwest (8), Far Northeast (4), Far Northwest (2), and Northeast (2) zones. There are 21 cases where residence is pending. There are 485 new strain results reported today. Of the 1,435 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 1,426 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). An additional 12,615 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 268,895. This is the highest daily dose ever administered. The 12,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents of Saskatoon (2,321), Southeast (1,664), Central East (1,588), Regina (1,565), Northeast (964), and Southwest. I did. (871), Northwest (776), North Central (704), Central West (700), South Central (578), Far North West (268), Far North East (225), Far North Central (7). 384 doses were given with the living area reserved. For more information on vaccines, see the government website... 192 people are hospitalized. Regina (75), Saskatoon (38), Central East (13), Southeast (6), Northwest (4), North Central (3), Far Northwest (2), North East (2), South Central (2) , Far Northeast (1). Forty-six people are receiving intensive care in the Regina (24), Saskatoon (9), North Central (5), Central East (3), South Central (3), and Southwest (2) zones. An additional 191 people have recovered, and 33,149 people have recovered across the state. On April 9, 3,439 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. So far, 700,954 COVID-19 tests have been processed. For more information, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19..You can find a map and a breakdown of cases by region On the government website..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos