Case growth is slow, but still outpacing recovery

Last week in Union County, less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the cumulative total, but the number of new cases exceeded the number of residents who met the recovery criteria for the second straight week.

Between Sunday, April 4 and Saturday, April 10, only nine new COVID cases were identified in Union County, and six locals met recovery criteria, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. It was.

By Saturday, a total of 3,955 cases had been identified in Union County. Most — 2,922 — were confirmed cases and were determined by a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. They also accounted for most of the new cases identified in the county last week. Four new potential cases identified by the county last week by a positive antigen (rapid) test resulted in a total of 1,033 potentially locally identified cases.

The recovery rate was 3,823, which was stagnant for three days last week, but increased by one to 3,824 on Saturday.

One of the residents of Union County also died this week as a result of the virus. A total of 112 locals died as a result of COVID-19. This shows that the local COVID mortality rate (the percentage of people who died after being infected with the virus) is 2.8%.

Vaccination against the virus is underway, and as of April 8, COVID-19 data in the state, 3,111 Union County residents, or We are tracking about 10%. Of the local population, 4,467 were fully vaccinated against COVID, or 14% of the population, plus were partially vaccinated. There were 997 locals who reached full immunity last week.

The hospital area in the southwestern part of the state where Union County is located received 13,619 vaccinations last week, for a total of 145,593 doses in the area. According to ADH, 10.1% of the region’s population was partially vaccinated with COVID, and on Saturday 18.2% of the population was fully vaccinated.

This week, a number of mass vaccination clinics are scheduled for the local health unit 301 American Rd in Union County. In El Dorado.

From Tuesday until Friday, the Vaccine Clinic will be held daily in the Health Unit. The clinic on Tuesdays is open from 9:30 am to 6 pm and from Wednesday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to a press release about the clinic, only Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines will be offered and will only be approved for people over the age of 18. All Arkansas states 16 and older are eligible for the virus vaccination, but people 16 or 17 years old are currently only approved for Pfizer vaccination.

Call 1-800-985-6030 to make an appointment with one of the ADH Vaccine Clinics in your community health unit. If you have insurance, please bring your card.

COVID vaccines are also available at Union County’s South Arkansas Medical Center, Melvins Discount Pharmacy, and Wal-Mart. To set up a reservation with MCSA, please call 870-863-2620. To do this with Melvin’s, call 870-863-4155. For bookings at Walmart, please visit walmart.com/COVID.

Viral hospitalizations in the South West region increased mostly throughout the week, hitting a low level on the 11th of last Sunday. Hospitalizations on Friday reached a high of 18, staying on Saturday, with three receiving intensive care units and two receiving ventilator support as a result of the virus.

Testing in Union County last week remained low, with 97 new test results reported, with a 7-day local positive rate of 9.3%. A total of 31,684 COVID-19 test results were returned by the county. This includes 27,729 negatives, indicating an overall local positive rate of 12.5%.

Across the state, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported 50 times more than recovery last week.

Last week, a total of 999 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Arkansas, with 949 new recovery reports.

On Saturday, ADH reported that the state’s cumulative number of cases increased by 171 to reach 332,053. The total consisted of 260,450 confirmed cases and 71,603 possible cases.

The number of Arkansaws that met the recovery criteria increased by 142 on Saturday to reach 324,582.

The number of active cases throughout the state also increased throughout the week, the lowest number recorded on Tuesday at 1,602, and subsequent increases increased that number to 1,761 by Saturday.

There were also 18 Arkansas who died as a result of the virus last week. A total of 5,661 Arkansas deaths have been caused by COVID, indicating a state COVID mortality rate of 1.7%.

Approximately 150,000 vaccinations were given last week across Arkansas. The state vaccinated a total of 2,036,000 and administered 1,389,916. As of Saturday, 358,489 Arkansas were partially vaccinated against the virus, while 538,599 were considered fully vaccinated.

The minimum number of state-wide hospitalizations last week was reported Thursday when Arkansas fell to 141 residents hospitalized for the virus. However, Saturday hospitalizations were up to 163 in a week, including 55 in the ICU and 20 in ventilator support.

This week, 31,582 new COVID test results were returned to Arkansas. This shows that the state has a 7-day positive rate of 3.2%. Since the state began testing for viruses, 3,437,770 results have been returned to ADH, including 3,092,677 negatives, indicating a state-wide positive rate of 9.7%.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, approximately 383,000 new COVID-19 cases reported since last Sunday brought the total number of cases identified in the United States to 31,085,251 as of Saturday. Approximately 6,000 deaths from COVID in the United States last week totaled 561,074 deaths from the virus in the country, indicating a national COVID mortality rate of 1.8%.

Worldwide, approximately 3.6 million new COVID cases reported last week brought a cumulative total of 134,719,328 identified cases. Approximately 2.2 million people met recovery criteria last week, with a total of 76,537,874 estimated to have recovered, with approximately 55,265,482 cases active worldwide on Saturday. Approximately 65,863 deaths as a result of the virus last week and 2,915,972 deaths recorded worldwide by Saturday afternoon indicate a global COVID mortality rate of 2.2%.