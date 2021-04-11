Live in a crippled state





Charmaine Summers suffered from inconvenience Migraine Up to 5 times a week. Adelaide’s mom realized that it was becoming more and more difficult to deal with and had to give up her job as a project manager. “People will find me hiding in someone’s office with tears at work,” she said. Charmaine Summers said her migraine headaches forced her to hide at work. (Attached) “It was very, very difficult to maintain employment when I wasn’t sure if I would wake up. pain or not. “I really liked my job, but my boss wasn’t very good at understanding it. I was a shipwreck.” The 51-year-old resigned. She said it was probably the worst point in her 35-year fight against the debilitated state. Charmaine Summers had to give up work because of a migraine. (Attached) Mrs. Summers was 16 years old when she first experienced a severe stinging headache. She didn’t know what it was until the GP diagnosed a migraine, but soon discovered the reality of dealing with one of Australia’s most common forms of severe headaches. Charmaine Summers made her first migraine headache only 16 years old. (Attached) The severity of her migraine attacks increased when she became pregnant with her son Kyle. Then she was in her twenties. By the time she reached the age of 40, she was suffering from migraines three or four days a week. They can knock her out for days. Many Australians live in a similar situation. Headaches Australia states that nearly 5 million people suffer from migraines-a catastrophic condition also costs the country $ 35.7 billion annually. This includes loss of productivity in addition to the cost of the medical system. “Many of us can’t get out of bed, take care of our children, and cook dinner,” said Mrs. Summers. Mrs. Summers has tried everything from surgery to alternative therapies to mitigate her attacks. Charmaine Summers said she spent about $ 10,000 to stop migraines. (Attached) She reduced her chest size to lose weight from her shoulders, treated her eyesight to correct diplopia, and even had sinus surgery. But nothing really helped. “I probably spent over $ 10,000 to cure a migraine,” she said. Mrs. Summers said some medical staff were not sympathetic. “Because she was a woman,” she even said she was suffering. (Graphics: Tara Blancart) She was also told to get them “because she is fat”. However, although she has thyroid problems, many migraine medications also cause weight gain. “It’s really difficult for your mental state,” she said. Pioneer of new migraine drugs Last year, Mrs. Summers succeeded in conducting separate trials on two of the three new drugs aimed at preventing the development of migraine headaches. Charmaine Summers said her drug testing allowed her to lead a normal life again. (Attached) They were called CGRP and finally gave her some relief. “I went from three or four migraines a week to one or two a month, and my pain was reduced from eight to three or four,” she said. However, both trials have been completed. Charmaine Summers said her migraine attacks worsened in her 40s. (Attached) And after monthly injections, she’s still benefiting from the drug because she’s now in her system, but she can’t afford to continue taking them. Do not get Australian Government funding as the PBS is empty. This makes it affordable for the patient. Aimovig and Ajovy medicines cost about $ 800 a month, and Emgality is also expensive. Charmaine Summers with her son. She said her pregnancy actually made her condition worse. (Attached) She started her own business selling yarn and knitting accessories from home, but Mrs. Summers said she couldn’t afford the drug in the long run. It’s a difficult blow to take after such a breakthrough. “I’m starting to live,” she said. (9) Migraine is a neuropathy that causes severe headaches and usually affects only one side of the head. Other symptoms include vomiting, hypersensitivity to light, sound, and odor. It affects speech and can paralyze the limbs. Some migraine attacks begin with a vision loss called an aura. Many people know the “trigger”, but other patients do not know what causes a seizure. Doctors don’t know why migraines occur. Professor Paul Rolan of the University of Adelaide explained how severe migraine pain actually arises from the outer membranes and blood vessels of the brain. Professor Paul Laurent, a migraine expert at the University of Adelaide. (9) “It sounds strange, but the brain itself can’t feel pain,” he said. “But the membrane around it is very pain sensitive. “As you can imagine, they protect our most important organs. Therefore, inflammation of their membranes causes this headache.” He said there is some evidence that the brains of migraine patients are very sensitive to environmental stimuli. He said the new drug has been the biggest breakthrough for years and hopes that it will eventually be available at an affordable price. Professor Rolan is also working on whether inflammation of certain brain cells causes migraine headaches. New migraine drug updates Novartis, the maker of Aimovig, has submitted to PBS three times and states that there are no more “plans”. The new migraine drug Aimovig is one of three new submissions to PBS. (Attached) Eli Lilly Australia said it was “working closely” with the government to give patients access to Emgality because last year’s PBS listing was not recommended. Teva Pharmaceuticals Australia, the creator of Ajovy, said it “continues to commit” to putting the drug in PBS. “There are no barriers to the listing of these medicines on PBS by these companies, and the government is requesting that they provide listing proposals that are consistent with the PBAC recommendations,” the Ministry of Health said.

