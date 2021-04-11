Girl’s legs grow 8CM after a New Zealand family spends almost $ 400,000 on surgery





The Auckland family spent nearly A $ 400,000 to stretch the girl’s legs 8 cm. Lydia Golding (4 years old) was born with proximal femoral focal defect (PFFD). It is a non-hereditary birth defect that affects about 1 in 200,000 people. The defect means that Lydia’s right leg is 14 cm shorter than the others. After long surgery and a longer recovery process, Lydia’s short legs were 8 cm longer, eventually allowing her to have legs of the same size. If everything goes according to plan, she can walk normally and does not need artificial limbs. Lydia’s mother, Lauren, 42, told 7NEWS.com.au that her family is figuratively and literally working “every day, step by step.” Lydia Golding (4 years old) was born with proximal femoral focal defect (PFFD). It is a non-hereditary birth defect that affects about 1 in 200,000 people. credit: Gofundme Her leg is growing steadily, catching up with the other leg. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Lydia is four and a half years old. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Lydia’s surgery, completed last November, cost $ 275,000 ($ 250,000). However, I realized that this procedure required a surgeon with very specialized skills and that my family had to go to Florida, USA to find a suitable doctor. “If that isn’t done right, she can get into a wheelchair,” Lauren said. The family not only paid for the surgery, but also moved to Florida for a year due to Lauren’s ongoing recovery process. From time to time, she needs physiotherapy from the Florida Clinic daily. They cannot go home until October at the earliest. Lydia will return to the operating room later this year. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Lydia and her affectionate mother Lauren. credit: 7NEWS.com.au First, the family had to spend $ 7,000 on the plane. And when they arrived, they also had to find an apartment. But because they weren’t American, they didn’t have a credit record and had to pay a year’s rent (about $ 45,000) in advance. Lauren’s husband, Hamish, 44, went to Florida with her, Lydia, and her two-year-old daughter, Rose, to help set up. But eight weeks later, he had to return to New Zealand to get back to work, so he would be away from his family for a year. Her feet are on the road to recovery. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Meanwhile, after paying their rent, Goldings still have to go home and find money for a mortgage. And the secondary surgery that Lydia will need later this year will cost them an additional $ 60,000. In total, the cost has reached nearly $ A400,000. What’s more, Lydia’s feet were infected and they had to rush to the emergency ward this week-it was added further to the bill. But family Launched a fundraising page that won NZ $ 50,000 in donations -But they had to use their savings to borrow the rest. Lydia was diagnosed with this condition before she was born. credit: 7NEWS.com.au If the surgery was unsuccessful, she may have been tied to a wheelchair. credit: 7NEWS.com.au It is very important to treat PFFD early in childhood, as the bones of a child are still adaptable and soft enough to change shape. If left untreated, Lydia will eventually become a fully grown adult with a leg height difference of 24 cm. Currently, she needs to go to the operating room four more times before her legs reach normal length. “She has three or four more extensions before she turns 16,” Lauren said. She undergoes surgery every three years until her 16th birthday to give her time to recover-the last surgery at ages 7, 10, 13, and 16. Lydia and the whole family. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Before the surgery, Lydia also had a twist in her femur, but the surgery removed the bulge in her leg. Doctors also placed pins on Lydia’s legs to allow her to be stretched manually. “She has twelve pins on her legs, some on her hips, some on her femurs, and some on her knees,” Lauren said. “There was a bone cut. Turning the dial stretches the device (stretches the leg).” Every day, her legs were stretched 0.75 mm. In two weeks she gained a centimeter. After she got 8 cm, the doctor stopped the extension procedure. She will have another surgery to remove the pin. She has 12 pins on her legs. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Rehab is difficult for Lydia. credit: 7NEWS.com.au Lydia feels a lot of pain during the rehabilitation process. “She shouts a blue murder for physiotherapy,” her mother said. “We definitely had an emotional roller coaster.” Do you have a similar story? Continue conversation [email protected]

..





