LA reports 813 new cases of coronavirus as vaccination increases





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 813 new cases of COVID-19, 37 additional deaths, and 11 pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndromes (MIS-C) on Saturday.

According to state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals has dropped from 508 to 492. This is generally one day ahead of the county’s offer. The number of COVID patients in the intensive care unit has increased from 123 to 125. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Saturday numbers have resulted in a total of 1,225,256 cases and 23,467 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 169 new cases of MIS-C in the county, including the death of one child. All 169 were hospitalized and 39% of the children were treated in the ICU. Of the children with MIS-C, 26% were under 5 years old, 31% were 5-9 years old, 27% were 10-14 years old, and 16% were 15-20 years old. Latino / Latino children make up 75% of reported cases. MIS-C is a serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that affects children under the age of 21. Symptoms include persistent fever and inflammation of parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. Parents whose children may have MIS-C symptoms are advised to contact their GP or emergency health care provider.

“While we have made remarkable progress with the COVID-19 epidemic in our county, there is still great sadness,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “… April is an important month on our COVID-19 recovery journey. In the past few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened and more people are out and around others. Increasing contact between non-household members increases the chances of COVID-19 infection, especially if they do not comply with public health directives. Face cover, as seen in many other states. Wearing it or being around others puts you at a distance, jeopardizing your ability to proceed with your recovery journey. “ Meanwhile, Los Angeles County expects a temporary shortage of single-dose Johnson availability as the COVID-19 vaccine is set to qualify for everyone over the age of 16 on Thursday. As a result, the dose supply is reduced. & Johnson shot.

However, while there are concerns about a reduction in county-managed supply and untimely timing, the available doses within the county are approximately 500,000, thanks to direct allocation from other non-county or city providers. Is expected to be. State and federal government. Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department, said:

“We plan to extend vaccination eligibility to all adults over the age of 50 and soon to all adults and adolescents between April 15 and 16 years. All employers will be vaccinated against their employees. I would like to encourage you to give me time to receive it. ” “We anticipate a flood of bookings in the coming weeks, and employees will need as much flexibility as possible to navigate this process and get vaccinated as soon as possible.” According to Simon, the county’s vaccine allocations for next week are expected to total 323,470. This is a reduction of approximately 74,000 doses from this week, due to a significant reduction in the availability of Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines. The county has given the vaccine about 97,000 times this week, but only about 20,000 next week. Simon said both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine county allocations would increase, but not enough to compensate for Johnson & Johnson’s drop-off. He is confident that Johnson & Johnson’s supply will recover in the coming weeks, and said that overall, the county will be vaccinated against many of its adult population by early summer. “As long as people continue to present for vaccination at the pace we are doing, we will be able to reach where we want by late June,” Simon said. “… But for weeks as things were opened-and I saw this in the past when other groups were newly qualified-there was that rush for a week or two, and there’s no avoidance of it at all. To do. “So I think we will encourage the people to be patient, but we are confident that we will be able to meet the needs of everyone in the coming weeks,” he said. Simon also said that if everyone over the age of 16 qualifies, it creates additional challenges for people with less access to online booking sites, as the larger part of the population with more computer access will be crowded. I did. “We are very concerned about the release of this qualification … for those who have low resources, poor ability to navigate these online booking systems, or are facing waiting on the phone line. , It will be more difficult to get a reservation, “he said. “And that can have the unfortunate consequence of exacerbating these disparities …. And we work with the community organizations that serve these communities, and it’s a little easier. Work really, really hard to make them. They get a promise. “ As of April 4, the county received a total of 4,715,894 vaccines, including a second vaccination of 1,652,149. Simon said that number represented an increase of 702,000 over the last nine days, meaning that an average of about 78,000 doses were given daily during that period. — City News Service

