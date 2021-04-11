Health
More California counties expand vaccine eligibility to 16
San Francisco (AP) — More counties in California are releasing the vaccine to young adults a week before the state expands its eligibility to everyone over the age of 16.
At the same time, California public health officials warned Thursday that supply would decline as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccines were cut nationwide in the coming weeks.
The state received about 2.4 million doses this week, with 2 million doses expected next week and 1.9 million doses the following week. This is in addition to vaccines shipped directly from the federal government to pharmacies and community health centers.
Santa Clara County in the San Francisco Bay Area and Fresno County in the Central Valley are the latest to open vaccinations to all eligible vaccinations, but young residents of Santa Clara will be available after April 15th. You need to make a reservation. People over the age of 16 can be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people over the age of 18.
“The supply of COVID-19 vaccine has become more stable. We have been able to move the (state) timeline forward and have been approved to lift the current restrictions to expand our eligibility,” Fresno said. Joe Prado, who heads the county vaccination, said.
Facebook announced on Friday that it will turn part of its Menlo Park headquarters in the Bay Area into a vaccination site, hoping to vaccinate as many as 10,000 people in the coming weeks.
In a post, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company has partnered with a medical network to distribute shots to poorly serviced communities and work with state and local nonprofits to move. He said he supports vaccination clinics.
“As more COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out nationwide, we are finally seeing a faint light of hope, which can grow as long as we continue to make progress,” Sandberg said. writing.
Vaccine supply could decline as eligibility expands next week.
But this week, availability is mixed and some places have reported excess open appointments. For example, Humboldt County, Northern California, urged residents to make reservations, saying that “hundreds of doses” were available throughout the weekend.
Similarly, the California State University, Los Angeles mass vaccination site has announced that it will inoculate adults on a walk-up basis due to too many appointments. But by late Thursday morning, the site was keeping people away because of demand.
Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California Emergency Services Department, emailed the Associated Press Thursday, stating that pre-registration with the state’s MyTurn system is the only way to guarantee vaccination.
“Unless these appointments are met, there may be a limited number of appointments available as walk-ups for individuals over the age of 18 until the site is transferred to the city from tomorrow to Sunday,” he said. I did.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that nearly 40 million states would lift most pandemic restrictions on June 15 if hospitalization rates were low and everyone had enough vaccines. “CA will open safely on June 15th,” the governor’s office said on social media, but it’s unclear if supply cuts will affect California’s reopening date.
In California, 72% of the elderly aged 65 and over receive at least one vaccination, and 43% of the population aged 16 and over receive at least one vaccination. Of the estimated 32 million eligible individuals, more than 8 million are fully vaccinated.
Californians over the age of 16 can book from April 15th.
