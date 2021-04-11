Studies have found that one-third of COVID survivors suffer from neurological or mental illness





Harvard Graham, a nurse at the East Alabama Medical Center, will check the body fluids of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Opera Squid, Alabama, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. As in other parts of the country, the surge in Thanksgiving-related infections is currently filling hospital beds. (AP photo / Julie Bennett)

London (Reuters) — One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 predominantly American patients was diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within 6 months and had a pandemic mental and neurological Scientists said this week, suggesting that it could lead to a wave of scholarly problems. The researchers who conducted the analysis are not clear how the virus is associated with mental states such as anxiety and depression, but these are the most common diagnoses of the 14 disorders they examined. Said there is. Researchers said that post-COVID cases of stroke, dementia, and other neuropathy were rare, but were still significant, especially in those with severe COVID-19. Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

“Although the individual risk of most disorders is small, the impact on the entire population can be significant,” said Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at Oxford University who co-led the study. I am. Oxford psychiatrist Max Take, who worked with Harrison, said the study was unable to investigate the biological or psychological mechanisms involved, but “for the purpose of preventing or treating them.” He said urgent research is needed to identify these. Health professionals are increasingly concerned about evidence that COVID-19 survivors are at increased risk of brain and mental health problems. A previous study by the same researcher found that 20% of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with mental illness within 3 months last year. A new study published in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal analyzed the health records of 236,379 COVID-19 patients, primarily from the United States, and found that 34% were diagnosed with neurological or psychiatric disorders within 6 months. discovered. The story continues below. Scientists suggest that COVID-19 had a specific effect, with this disorder in COVID-19 patients than in a comparative group of people who recovered from influenza or other respiratory infections during the same period. He said it was significantly more common. Anxiety (17%) and mood disorders (14%) were the most common and did not appear to be related to how mild or severe the patient’s COVID-19 infection was. However, of those admitted to the intensive care unit with severe COVID-19, 7% had a stroke within 6 months and almost 2% were diagnosed with dementia. An independent expert said the findings were worrisome. “This is a very important treatise. Without prima facie prima facie, we have confirmed that COVID-19 has equal effects on both the brain and the psyche,” said Simon, a psychiatrist at King’s College London. Wesley said. “The impact of COVID-19 on an individual’s mental health can be significant,” said Lee Milligan, Chief Executive Officer of the MQ Mental Health Research Charity. “This contributes to the already rising level of mental illness and requires further urgent research.” Reported by Kate Kelland, edited by Emeria Sithole-Matarise. © 2021 Thomson Reuters.



Close modal

Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos