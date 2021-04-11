Orange County reports a surge in hospitalizations due to coronavirus





Santa Ana, CA — Orange County reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths on Saturday, increasing the number of residents in the county hospitalized for the virus.

422 new cases have increased significantly since recent years, but health officials say a total of 348 untreated positive reports from private laboratories for cases that occurred in December and January. It contains. These are older cases and do not affect the Orange County weekly case rate. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals increased from 114 to 125 on Friday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 32 to 33. In the county, 35.2% of ICU beds are available and 72% of ventilators are available.

Saturday numbers have resulted in a total of 252,120 cases and 4,831 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. An additional 15,183 tests were reported on Saturday, increasing the cumulative total to 3,456,381.

Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, told City News Service on Friday, “My staff basically say that with such a low case rate, it may be difficult to keep up with the same level of progress each week. I’m saying. ” “Currently, the case rate is flat for 7 or 8 days, so it is difficult to predict.” Kim said the positive rate for the health inequalities category, which measures the proportion of underprivileged areas that suffered the most pandemics, continues to decline.

“The good news is that the positive rate of our health fairness test continues to decline,” Kim said. The overall positive rate was flat at 1.6% over the last five days, but Friday’s health fairness fell to 1.9%.

“This shows that we’ve closed the gap between test aggressiveness in the most hit communities,” Kim said. “Part of that may be due to the diligence of our staff at the mobile clinic.” According to Kim, it is unlikely that he will graduate to the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s four-layer system to resume the economy by next week. He said the only real way to reduce the case rate was to vaccinate more people. However, county officials are nervous about next week’s reduction in vaccine allocation due to Johnson & Johnson vaccine contamination at the Baltimore plant. Vaccine allocation is expected to decline as the state prepares to open access to vaccines to all people over the age of 16 by mid-April. “I’m a little worried because a surge in demand was expected and I wanted it to coincide with the dose increase,” Kim said. A weekly update from the state, published Tuesday, improved the county’s positive test rate from 1.7% to 1.6%, increasing the adjusted case rate per 100,000 people from 2.8 to 3 on average over a 7-day period. Was shown. .. The county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, increased from 2.6% to 2.1%. The county’s positive rate qualifies for the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s four-layer system for resuming the economy, but the number of cases is still in the orange layer. According to Kim, the county has given residents 1.8 million COVID vaccines. It tests 301.5 per 100,000 inhabitants on average for 7 days with a 7 day lag. According to Kim, demand for inspections at county supermarkets in Anaheim and Costa Mesa is declining as residents choose mail-order inspections. “I believe we’re going to change that model,” he said last week. “By disassembling it and breaking away from the concept of supersites and setting up a small test kiosk in a busy area of ​​the county. “. The county vaccinated 105,000 doses this week. Authorities are working to prepare for a surge in vaccine seekers when the qualifications expand to everyone over the age of 16 on Thursday, Kim said. Last week, the county moved to the orange layer of the blueprint for a safer economy in the state, relaxing restrictions on various business units. Currently, retailers do not have to restrict attendance at all, and churches, cinemas, museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to grow from 25% to 50% of their capacity. The restaurant has expanded indoor dining to 50% and the winery has been granted permission to expand indoor services to 25%. Meanwhile, the non-meal bar got a green light to reopen outdoors. The gym and fitness center have been cleared to expand to 25% of capacity, and the Family Entertainment Center can offer indoor attractions such as bowling. — City News Service

