Almost half of California’s adults are vaccinated – Daily Democrat





Almost half of Californians over the age of 18 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Experts see There are concerns about a surge in case rates in Michigan, New Jersey, and elsewhere in the country. So far, 46.8% of adults in California have been vaccinated at least once, and 25.5% have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the residents aged 65 and over, 81.5% have been vaccinated at least once and 57.4% have been fully vaccinated. The state is currently giving 22 million doses, about 80% of what was delivered to California, with an average of 371,510 injections per day, an increase of 11% over a week ago.California will expand its eligibility to everyone over the age of 16 on Thursday, but the state will Significant reduction in new dose Includes a 88% reduction in dose from the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the federal government next week. Meanwhile, according to data tracked by the press, the case rate is stable, with 3,545 new cases reported on Friday and an average of 2,580 cases reported over a 7-day period. Los Angeles County, the state’s largest and most devastated, reported 712 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Sacramento County with 400 and Kern County with 260. This was followed by Santa Clara County, San Diego County, and San Bernardino County. Hospitalizations for deadly viruses are also declining in the state. As of Thursday, 1,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, down 1.5% from the previous day. This is the lowest number of hospitalized cases confirmed, at least after April 8, 2020. In addition, there were 475 patients in the intensive care unit bed, and cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, a decrease of 3.3% from the previous day, and cases confirmed in the ICU bed at least after March 29, 2020. The number is the smallest. The county also reported 179 new deaths from the virus, with an average of 101 deaths over a seven-day period. This is the lowest average since December 6th, before the surge in cases and deaths in winter and holidays. Los Angeles County reported 43 deaths, followed by Riverside County with 27 and San Bernardino County with 24. This was followed by Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Diego County. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, with a total of 115,825 cases and 1,995 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. Contra Costa County reported 151 and 2 deaths, for a total of 66,118 and 764 deaths. San Mateo County reported 46 and 3 deaths, for a total of 40,754 and 556 deaths. In San Francisco, 20 and 6 cases were reported, with a total of 35,425 and 493 deaths. Alameda County did not report new case or death data on Friday, with 84,075 cases and 1,438 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

