Increased sun exposure may reduce Covid-19 mortality, studies find

The new coronavirus, which has crossed winter, spring, summer, monsoon, and autumn, has now circled again in the summer to bring about havoc. Meanwhile, a new observational study found that increased exposure to sunlight could be a simple public health intervention to prevent the death of Covid-19. AFP Sunny area with low deaths from Covid-19 People living in more sunny areas with the highest levels of exposure to UV-A rays are associated with fewer deaths from the coronavirus than those with lower levels.Said an expert at the University of Edinburgh. Read again: COVID-19 Second Wave Symptoms: Beware of these signs beyond fever and colds UV-Radiation accounts for 95% of the sun’s UV rays and penetrates deep into the skin and into the inner layers. UV-C radiation has proven to be effective against the new coronavirus, but this wavelength does not reach the surface and must be manufactured. Studies published in British Journal of DermatologyAll recorded deaths from Covid-19 in the US mainland from January to April 2020 were compared to UV levels in 2,474 US counties over the same period. The analysis was then repeated in the United Kingdom and Italy with the same results. AP However, experts say that the observed reduction in mortality risk from Covid-19 cannot be explained by high levels of vitamin D. Therefore, only areas with inadequate UV-B levels were included in the study. Read again: Covid-19 Second Wave Infected Children: Over 79,000 in India’s Top 5 States Previous studies are reporting rapidly Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory by sunlight,However More recent theory We conclude that UV-B radiation alone may not explain the inactivation of the new coronavirus by sunlight. The explanation behind the theory Researchers attribute the low number of deaths from Covid-19 to nitrous oxide, which is released from the skin when exposed to sunlight. Compounds can reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to replicate, as seen in some laboratory studies. AFP Previous studies have established a link between increased exposure to sunlight and improved cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and reducing heart attacks... Heart disease is a known risk factor for Covid-19 death, so this may also explain the latest findings. The team says it is impossible to establish causes and consequences due to the observational nature of the study. However, it can lead to interventions that can be tested as potential treatments.

