When do you reach group immunity? As the number of COVID-19 variants increased, racing became “a little more difficult”

Baltimore – Imagine a race where not only do you find a way for your opponent to run faster, but the hurdles pop up unexpectedly and the finish line keeps moving.

According to health experts, the COVID-19 vaccination effort aims to quickly immunize more people as a coronavirus mutated into a more rapidly spreading variant.

Despite the challenges faced, many believe that there is a reason for hope to reach herd immunity at undefined points. Because many of the population are immune, the ability of the virus to spread is dramatically reduced.

Gypsy Amber Dousa, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said: “That doesn’t mean there are no barriers-there are multiple barriers,” she said. “It only makes our race a little harder.”

The accelerating pace of vaccination, which is about 3 million doses daily in the United States, casts a shadow over the pandemic and the restrictions imposed to reduce it and return to normal after more than a year. Many people imagine.

Approximately 20% of the country is fully vaccinated and there is disagreement about the herd immunity threshold, but experts may place it in 70% of the population with some type of immunity. Often. This includes both those who have been vaccinated and those who have antibodies from previous infections. This is a partially overlapping group, as doctors recommend that people who have had the disease be vaccinated.

Due to the focus on vaccination, the recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in some states raises the risk of a four-fold surge in cases.

Concerns have focused on the so-called British variant of the coronavirus known as B.1.1.7, which is now the cause of most new infections in the United States. This variant is significantly more contagious and deadly than the original virus. Vaccines are effective against it, and overall COVID deaths are on the decline.

Dr. James Campbell, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said:

The more people who are immune to the virus, the less likely it is that the virus will continue to mutate into more dangerous mutants, he said.

The time at which herd immunity is likely to be achieved depends on the schedule and on some little-known factors. How quickly can the vaccine be distributed? How many of those who are currently resisting them may change their minds? When will the FDA approve vaccines for children? How more jurisdictions will lift pandemic restrictions and how much will people adhere to existing restrictions and help prevent infections?

Dr. Wilbur H. Chen, an adult infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said: “Or people who aren’t sticking to the obligations of masks.

“People are fed up with this and may not have the compliance we need,” advises Republican Governor Larry Hogan and advises the CDC on how to use and distribute the vaccine. Chen, a member of the association, said.

Still, Chen said he was optimistic that rising vaccination rates could prevent a recurrence of this past winter, when COVID cases and deaths surged.