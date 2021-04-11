CARLTON FLETCHER: Conspiracy Theory and Vaccination Acquisition | Local

I’m afraid that the hypodermic needle will die. Yes, I shoot when I need it, but I can’t stand it. I know that if you turn your head away during vaccination, you will look like a 10-year-old child, but at least (usually) you won’t cry anymore.
But when I qualified to get the first COVID-19 vaccine, I actually skipped it to Phoebe.
Yeah, I’ve heard everything-well, not all, because they’re too fast to catch up-let’s say a lot of conspiracy theories about vaccines and their effects on the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sorry, theorist, I’m not impressed.
(By not blaming the vaccines currently available to fight the pandemic as some kind of government, or-my favorite-“Deep State … well, it sounds creepy … in the plot, It makes me myself “no training at all” but “knows and understands everything about healthcare”, so people who tell me what to do without proper knowledge. What I have is that I made a terrible shot.)
Anyway, I saw that the vaccination rate in Dougherty County was about 24%. It’s a lot scarier than BLM readers who give out bottled water in hip-hop performances … By the way, if you’re afraid or intimidating it, just vote absentee and make a hole. Must be open In your compound, only to receive emails so that none of the “they” who are interested in your mailer or Fortune soldiers magazine will reach them.
(“Cover me, Martha, I’m going to escape to the mailbox. I’m ready to arm AK, but you cover my six with a bazooka.”)
There are countless reasons why people in the area don’t take the vaccine, and very often they are embarrassingly incompetent … and it doesn’t go deep into conspiracy theories.
“The government is trying to take over our minds and bodies with these vaccines …” “Bill Gates and George Soros use the vaccines to kill as many people as possible and the few remaining The vaccine is dead … “(By the way, it’s my favorite.)” My preacher said that the vaccine is from the devil and to get over this virus. I told him I should rely on God … “(As our inspector said,” God sent us something to get over this … it’s to fight the virus. Called the ability to make a vaccine for. “… Take that preacher …)” I’m going to leave it to everyone, otherwise first look at it and see what happens, Then I think about it … “” Trump and other rich white men are trying to take over the world with vaccines … “
You see, I declare here that I’m not a doctor, I don’t go to medical school, and I don’t first know what these vaccines contain and how they were made. I also declare that I am not trying to teach others what to do about vaccination or not. But for those who I trust and know more about this than I said, the only way to reach herd immunity is to vaccinate the majority of the population or get the virus. To survive.
I mainly killed many good people I know and many others I know, so I decided to try to survive without passing through the virus.
As I was walking towards the car on Friday evening, when I saw the car, as usual, I was drawn to the mask hanging from the rearview mirror for easy access. It dawned on me then and has been with me ever since: I can’t wait to remove those masks from my mirror because I don’t need them anymore.
Send an email to Carlton Fletcher
