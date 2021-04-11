Most children with severe inflammatory disease had mild early cases of COVID





(Getty Images)

(AP) – Most children with severe inflammatory disease associated with the coronavirus first develop asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 infection, a new US study shows. Abnormal conditions after infection tend to be milder in children with COVID-19, but more than half of the affected adolescents received intensive hospital care. analysis According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced at JAM Pediatrics on Tuesday. This study is the largest analysis to date of cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the United States and supports evidence of delayed immune response to COVID-19. The study included approximately 1,800 cases reported to the CDC between March and mid-January 2020. Most were children under the age of 15, but the study included up to the age of 20. Pfizer is calling on the United States to allow more children to be vaccinated



The case’s uptick occurred 2-5 weeks after the peak of COVID-19 and followed the spread of early infection from urban to rural areas, the researchers said. More recent CDC data show that there is another new peak in childhood conditions that is consistent with that trend. By March 29, the state reported a total of 3,185 cases and 36 deaths, according to the CDC website. It is unclear how many US children have developed the disease since the study was completed, as state reports are not always timely. Most children infected with COVID-19 do not develop post-infection disease. Approximately 3.5 million US children and teens tested positive for COVID-19, according to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals. This condition was first reported in Europe in late winter and spring last year. Some cases, especially those following silent and undiagnosed COVID-19 infection, can be mistaken for Kawasaki disease. Kawasaki disease is a rare condition that can cause redness, swelling, and heart problems in the skin. Dr. Sean O’Leary, Vice-Chairman of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the Pediatric Society, said that inflammatory conditions usually make children sick very quickly, but most “react very well to treatment and the majority completely. It will be better. ” ‘ Almost half of the new virus infections in the United States are in five states, including Florida.

Treatment may include steroids and other medications that can reduce inflammation. The best way to prevent it is to prevent COVID-19 infection. “Which vaccine is very good,” he said. COVID-19 vaccine research in children is underway. Fever was one of the most common symptoms in the CDC analysis. Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and red skin rash occurred in at least half of affected children. Almost one-third had heart inflammation or other heart involvement. These symptoms were the least common among children up to 4 years, and children up to 4 years were less likely to require intensive care than older children.

