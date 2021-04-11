Experts warn that virus hotspots can lead to a third wave





T Experts warn that the UK is at risk of a third wave as blockade mitigation takes place while virus hotspots still exist. But scientists have accused the minister of abandoning his promise to “follow data, not dates” to revive society and the economy. Stephen Griffin of the University of Leeds School of Medicine told observers: “West Yorkshire, Black Country, and other areas still have high prevalence. “But many people there can’t afford to quarantine themselves. The problem needs to be addressed urgently, or the virus will come back again.” read more The government said it would relax the restrictions if the infection level was low enough, but Mr Griffin said the promise to follow “data, not dates” now seems to have been abandoned. “I’m worried,” he added. “They say one thing and do another-again. There are too many hotspots of the virus and not enough attention is paid to controlling the infections that can spread from them. “ The average number of cases per 100,000 is 30.7 across the UK. However, the 28 municipal areas are at least twice as many, while Wakefield, Barnsley, Monthfield, Kobe and Clackmannanshire are at least three times as many. “The government needs to create a very strong communication campaign on vaccines to reassure people that everything is safe,” said Lawrence Young, a professor at Warwick Medical College. This was after the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) decided to limit jabs to people over the age of 30. After vaccination, 19 people died from a rare blood clot in the UK. Countries around the world have restricted their use to young people, such as Australia and Germany. In rare cases, small blood vessels can leak blood into the muscles, causing a sudden drop in blood pressure. If left untreated, it can cause organ failure. However, regulators said it was not yet clear if there was a causal link between jabs and blood status. On Saturday, the government announced that within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, another 40 people died, bringing the UK to a total of 127,080.

.





