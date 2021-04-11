According to a report by Covid, WHO, who is likely to have transmitted humans from bats through unknown animals.





According to the long-awaited World Health Organization (WHO) report released today, the most likely source of coronavirus was bat-to-human transmission via an unidentified intermediate species. According to a draft copy of the report seen by Sky News, the WHO team said that “where SARS-CoV-2 occurred has not yet been determined,” but the intermediate host hypothesis is “very likely. Was evaluated. The possibility that Covid-19 escaped from one of Wuhan’s virus laboratories was not completely ruled out, but was considered “very unlikely.” It rejected the theory that the coronavirus was intentionally designed or released by the laboratory. This report suggests some of the difficulties facing WHO investigators. Detailed discussions between China and WHO began in July last year, but a team of scientists arrived in Wuhan, the first epicenter, in January 2021, more than a year after the start of the pandemic. did. When experts left the quarantine, their schedule was tightly controlled due to “China’s public health regulations.” As a result, all site visits, meetings and interviews were pre-planned and agreed, the report said. It provided new details for the work of the WHO team, especially in the South China Seafood Market, and was the cause of the large cluster of incidents, initially thought to be the cause of the outbreak. WHO found sales records for badgers, porcupines and bamboo rats, stating that snakes, salamanders and crocodiles were traded as live animals. However, “therefore, we cannot draw a firm conclusion about the role of the South China market in the origin of the outbreak, or how the infection was introduced into the market.” The virus is thought to have spread from bats to unknown animals and infect humans. The report makes some suggestions for future research, including further tracking of potential virus sources in China’s wildlife farms and Southeast Asia and other regions that have supplied the South China Market. Further WHO research in China seems unlikely in the short term. Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press conference: “When will WHO experts be invited to the United States for a site-tracking visit?”

