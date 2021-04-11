New coronavirus mutants and uncertain future in India

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.7 variant). Photo: niaid / Flickr, CC BY 2.0

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has increased at a relatively slow pace since the first case was recorded on January 31, 2020. The number of cases per day peaked at about 98,000 cases around September 15, and then steadily decreased for the next five months. One month after 2021, India’s experience seemed to be different from that of the United States and Brazil, which saw multiple illness waves and recorded many deaths within the past year. ..

No more. Since mid-February 2021, when daily infections first began to increase, the number of daily cases has increased sharply since any point in the previous year. Currently, Maharashtra dominates the number of cases, but the number of infected people across India continues to grow mercilessly in the classic pattern of the second wave.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is a member of the coronavirus family. The virus has been referred to by biologists Jean and Peter Medawar as “part of the bad news wrapped in protein.” The phrase refers to both the shell of a protein molecule that protects the genetic material of the virus and the genetic material, in this case a single RNA molecule, “bad news.” This molecule contains everything the virus needs to copy itself when it attaches to and invades living cells.

background

RNA molecules are sequences of chemical units. Each of these units can be labeled with either the four letters A, U, C, or G, which represent a unique molecule. These one-letter strings, arranged in a particular order, represent the entire RNA molecule. The RNA molecule at the core of SARS-CoV-2 is described by a sequence of nearly 30,000 such letters.

When a virus infects a living cell, the information contained in its RNA sequence is read (or “translated”) to produce a protein. Some of these proteins help the RNA make a copy of itself (“replication”), others are involved in “wrapping” the RNA, and others do this with new viral particles. “Package” to. The final step in the viral life cycle is to allow these new viral particles (or virions) to escape from infected cells and continue to infect others. Repeat this process.

The cells of our body are developing powerful countermeasures against viral infections. Apart from the initial broad innate immune response, a strong and specific adaptive response is regulated by the immune system. Antibodies made by the type of blood cells called B cells are molecules that recognize and attach to parts of the virus. Other cells, called T cells, seek out and destroy virus-infected cells, removing the source of infection.

Together, these cells allow the body to build an “immune memory” against the virus. This memory will be remembered in future encounters with the same (or similar) virus.

The virus exists only to make a copy of itself. The fact that they cause illness actually accompanies this greater purpose. However, these copies are sometimes incomplete. If the RNA sequence differs by one or more characters from the original sequence from which it was copied, the protein sequence may differ. This change affects some of the viruses and can change the way the virus binds to infected cells. It can also interfere with the way antibodies bind to specific exposed areas of the virus that are designed to be recognized by the antibody.

In most cases, changes in the coronavirus RNA sequence are less likely. However, a small number of mutations make a difference. Some mutations in the receptor binding region of the viral peplomer that form part of that coat may allow the virus to bind better to cells. This increases the likelihood that an individual will get an infection when they encounter the virus.

Some mutations in the area where the antibody binds to the virus and attempts to neutralize it can reduce the effectiveness of acquired immunity. This is called “antigenic escape” and can lead to reinfection. If the antibody declines over time, people may re-infect, but the immune memory of previous encounters with the virus prevents or limits the disease.

Mutant viruses that carry about the same set of important mutations are called mutants if they also appear to be responsible for a reasonable rate of infection. Mutations are relatively common, but not all mutations make mutations. Mutants that are unusually proficient in infecting people or that lead to more severe illnesses are called volatile VOCs (VOCs).

variant

Against this background, the following is an estimate of the first wave of COVID-19 in India. It was mainly led by India’s major cities, Mumbai and Delhi, but not so much, but rather small cities. Infection during this wave was dominated by a small number of variants that behaved in much the same way, defining so-called strains of the virus. The circumstances surrounding the blockade ensured that the disease spreads relatively slowly outside these areas. This may be due to the relatively slow opening of the country after around August 2020 and some compliance with rally and masking restrictions in the months that follow.

As the virus spread outside major cities, it spread quietly, helped by the gap between public health and mortality monitoring. The overall young population of rural India, and lower densities or people, may have helped reduce the effects of the disease. It’s hard to square this possibility to what we’re seeing now, but some previous immunity may have played a role as well.

Estimating from the results of a recent serum prevalence survey, it can be estimated that by the end of January 2021, about 30-40% of India had been infected. This is an estimate confirmed by our own model. It’s far from the 60% or higher number suggested by some models.

However, the number of infected people should vary widely across India. The proportion of previously infected people is likely to be above 50% in major cities in India and at least 10-20% lower in rural India. These numbers suggest that most of India is still susceptible to infection by the original strain.

Why did the number of cases begin to increase throughout India after mid-February? Indeed, increased looseness played a role. Overall, the fatigue from anti-COVID measures seems to have come to mind by January, as the November and December festival seasons did not lead to a surge in cases. (It was probably natural to expect a successful New Year, especially in the context of a steadily declining number of cases.)

But even if we admit that much of India remains infected by January 2021, does that explain the current pace of rise?

Almost certainly not. Variants are the most likely answer. Globally, three important VOCs have been identified, which are informally associated with the name of the country where they were first recorded. These are called variants of “UK” (B.1.1.7), “South Africa” ​​(B.1.351), “Brazil” (P1), and the terms in parentheses are official names.

Some variants are endemic to the region of India, including one called B.1.36, which was found to be present in a significant portion of the cases tested in Bangalore. A specific mutation carried by a B.1.36 mutant called N440K is widespread in cases from southern states. Although the data are incomplete, there is some evidence that the B.1.36 variant may be responsible for some reinfections. The B.1.1.7 variant is currently dominating a new case in Punjab.

Another variant, recently named B.1.617, marked a marked increase in cases in Maharashtra. This variant contains two specific mutations called E484Q and L452R. Both of these mutations alter the spike region, making it easier to bind to cells. This variant seems to spread more easily among people.

But more worrisome, recent studies have shown that L452R mutations are also possible. Antigenic escapeAvoids both antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccinations and other forms of antibody-independent immunity.

It seems increasingly unavoidable that the distribution of new, potentially more infectious variants is responsible for the surge in cases since January 2021. The parameters that enter the model about how the cases increase need to be changed in unrealistic amounts to account for the current increase. Beyond the point, the conservative assumption of continuity from the past must be abandoned.

What we can say

There are some epidemiological questions that I don’t know the answer to. Did the B.1.617 variant spread more effectively in Maharashtra from February to the present and replace the old strain? To what extent does this variant cause spurts outside the out-of-state? Are the B.1.36 mutants prevalent in South India also more contagious than the original strain? If so, how much is it? Finally, what is the infection mortality rate associated with the new strain? Is there a major change in the way infectious deaths are distributed over age?

Another question concerns the interaction of the immune system with new mutants. Does previous or subsequent vaccination with the original strain substantially protect against infection from new mutants? On the other hand, can the results be worse?

The answers to these questions will determine what we can say about the development of this stage of the pandemic. More contagious diseases have higher thresholds of associated herd immunity. This is the percentage of the population that needs to be immunized by vaccination before protecting the unvaccinated. For early strains, 60-70% was a reasonable threshold.

For new variants that spread faster, this is significantly larger. If immunity evasion is significant, the disease-prone population needs to be expanded to include the whole of India again. We will return to the location that started in January 2020.

Answering these questions is very important in fine-tuning India’s strategy. Curbing interstate travel helps limit the spread of new and dangerous variants until measures are taken to address them. It is important to understand which categories of the population are most at risk from the new variants and to prioritize them for intervention.

For all of this, we need data that is available in a timely manner.Also, especially – is required transparency..

What role will vaccines play in the coming weeks and months? Virtually all vaccines protect against illness, but not infection. But how does the balance between severe and mild illness change if an already vaccinated person becomes infected with a new variant? Which of the two vaccines currently available in India may be more effective against the new strain or will it work equally well? Of the new vaccine candidates awaiting approval, how well will they work against the new strain? These questions are waiting for an answer.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus does exactly what the virus does, no more, no less. There is no malice on that side and no special hostility towards humans. The change in order reflects the evolutionary process and is ultimately responsible for the biodiversity of the planet.

Erosion of our natural ecological boundaries as we claim human rights to control the environment is the root cause of the emergence of COVID-19, which spreads from bats to animals to humans. Only if we understand that human health cannot be separated from the ecological health of the earth, at least the next pandemic cannot be avoided, but it can be hoped to be mitigated.

Gautam I. Menon is a professor at Ashoka University in Sonepat and the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. The expressed views are his own.