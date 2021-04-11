Should Investors Bail Walgreens Shares?





The pharmaceutical industry has undergone major changes in the last few years. The economics of running in-store businesses in an increasingly online world and changing incentives in the healthcare industry have forced major brands to come up with new strategies. One company is betting that it can remain a retailer of healthcare travel. With 21,000 offices in 11 countries Walgreens boots Alliance (((NASDAQ: WBA). We are trying to solidify our position as a leader in new landscapes. It can be optimistic. The company has a store-focused transaction and recently introduced a new CEO with a history of successful retailing. Wall Street seems skeptical about the future, as inventories have fallen by 32% over the last five years. Is the turnaround imminent, or is it time for shareholders to let go? A turbulent era It is largely unstable in major pharmacy chains, including Walgreens. CVS health,and Ritual assistance Almost 20 years. Walgreens saw 45% of the multinational pharmacy Alliance Boots in 2012 after seeing CVS acquire Minute Clinic and pharmacy benefit manager Caremark in 2006 and split the regional drugstore chain Eckerd with Rite Aid. Acquired shares. In 2017, CVS agreed to acquire health insurance company Aetna for about $ 70 billion and took bold action again. It was about the same value as CVS itself at the time. Without a deal to reshape it, Walgreens’ market capitalization, the total value of all outstanding shares, sank to $ 30 billion this fall. After launching the COVID-19 vaccine and agreeing to sell the wholesaler Alliance Healthcare for $ 6.5 billion, the share price surged to pre-pandemic levels and the current $ 47 billion valuation.Now the new CEO Starbucks To lead an old-fashioned company to the post-pandemic world. Running strategy The company has three strategies for maintaining customer engagement and spending on Walgreens. First, we want to transform the retail experience. This means offering financial services such as credit cards and bank accounts, new membership programs, and adopting online ordering and shipping via Instacart. Second, management wants to take advantage of technology. An example of this digitization is the FindCare platform. This is Walgreens’ website where consumers can embark on a healthcare journey and find the care they need. Whether it’s mental health or the flu vaccine, this site guides consumers to get what they need. Another example is a majority investment in pharmacy automation software provider iA. The third prong of the strategy is to become a nearby health destination. To this end, the company plans to open 500 to 700 full-service in-store doctors’ offices. Management is betting that the ability to meet so many healthcare needs under one roof will thwart attempts by new online entrants to cut them out of the healthcare arena. This strategy seems to be gaining momentum. Sales for the most recent quarter to February 28 were $ 32.8 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter. That number is despite a 2% increase in same-store sales in the United States and a very weak cold and flu season. Management felt that the tailwind was strong enough to raise estimates of full-year earnings growth from mid-single digits to highs. Growth should give investors confidence in a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prior to the pandemic, Walgreens paid a little over one-third of its earnings as dividends. The higher your sales, the easier it is to maintain that payment. During the pandemic, the CFO pointed out the company’s dividend history since 1934, making it very clear that the policy will not change. All hope is not lost If recent events are any sign The healthcare industry hasn’t changed.. In November last year, the stock prices of all companies involved in the pharmacy business fell. Amazon Announced official entry into the business. This move will allow online retailers to compare prices and deliver medicines without leaving their homes. Walgreens may be swimming against the online tide, but by leveraging two of its most valuable assets: brand and retail footprint. Through the Care Finder platform, we are about to become a portal to the healthcare experience. As the journey begins, the company will provide an in-store doctor’s office, use automation to give pharmacists more time to perform customer-facing tasks, and even partner online to meet most of the needs that arise. We are working to meet you. Order and delivery. Despite the recent increase in inventory, it is still valued near the lowest selling price (P / S) ratio in the last decade. Wall Street may not be confident, but it may give investors the opportunity to buy a solid company in the early stages of a successful turnaround.With Large dividend yield, The company is willing to patiently pay shareholders as the story unfolds.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the “official” endorsement position of The Motley Fool Premium Advisory Services. We are miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

