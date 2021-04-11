World Parkinson’s Day: Depression, Anxiety May Show Greater Nervous System Disorders | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





On Sunday’s World Parkinson’s Day, doctors say depression and anxiety can be symptoms that lead to Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects the movement of the human body. Symptoms begin gradually and may begin with a barely noticeable tremor with one hand. Although tremor is common, disability generally causes stiffness and slowing of movement. Proper diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease is difficult, especially in the early stages, but it can take years before the disease is accurately diagnosed. The fact that symptoms and progression of symptoms vary from person to person adds to the complexity of diagnosing Parkinson’s disease. “Parkinson’s disease slows systemic movements, but mental health problems are very common in such patients (70-80%). The illness is not a physical slowdown but a mental disorder (anxiety, depression). It rarely manifests itself in (illness). These mental disorders have a greater impact on overall quality of life than physical disorders. Depression, along with the fear of socializing among victims of Parkinson’s disease. , The most common mental illness that manifests itself as diminished interest and motivation, “said Abhinay M. Huchche, consultant neurologist at Three Lakshmi Gayatri. (SLG) Hospital. According to him, patients also have different types of sleep disorders, hallucinations, and delusional thoughts. Screening for mental health problems on the first visit to a neurologist is essential. In busy clinics, caretakers need to be proactive in raising and addressing mental health issues. Addressing mental health issues usually requires an interdisciplinary approach. “Exercise programs for Parkinson’s victims motivate them, and support groups help them overcome depression. Appropriate medications are added as needed. Individuals with Parkinson’s disease Mental illnesses (illusions and delusions) that lose contact with reality need to be addressed Caregivers and societies need to be told that it is their false hearts, not the original ones, who are behaving abnormally Mental illness, treatment, and drugs form the core of treatment, “added Abhinay Huchche. Commenting on the frequency of the disease, Kailas Mirche, a consultant neurologist at Continental Hospitals, pointed out that Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. The disease is more commonly witnessed in men than in women. “The prevalence of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, and only 4 percent of cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed before the age of 50. Although about 1 percent of the population over the age of 60 suffers from Parkinson’s disease, An example increases to 5 percent among people over the age of 86. “ “Parkinson’s disease is already the fastest growing neuropathy in the world, and some international studies suggest that the number of people with Parkinson’s disease has increased by more than 35% in the last decade. Although the disease cannot be cured, it is important to know early on how the victim can be managed with drugs. Occasionally, doctors suggest surgery to regulate specific areas of the brain to improve symptoms. “There are times,” said Ketan Chaturvedi, senior neurologist at Wokhart Hospital in Nagpur. .. “In our society, mental health problems are underestimated, stigmatized, and unaddressed. Such conditions may be associated with more serious complications such as Parkinson’s disease. It is important to take a sympathetic approach to the victims of Parkinson’s disease and the social circles around such individuals. Quickly identify these symptoms and the overall life of these individuals. It helps improve quality, “added Praveen Changala, a neurologist at LB Nagar’s Aware Glen Eagles Global Hospital. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to headlines and text.

