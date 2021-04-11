Sierra Leone receives first Ebola vaccine to enhance prevention-Sierra Leone





On April 10, 2021, Freetown-Sierra Leone received today the first batch of Ebola vaccine donated through a partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and vaccine makers Johnson & Johnson. In Sierra Leone, a total of 30,000 vaccines have been approved to protect people at high risk for the disease. Each regimen consists of two doses, given to beneficiaries approximately every eight weeks. The first consignment consists of 640 batches. Another cargo of 3840 will arrive in Freetown on April 11th. Subsequent consignment items will be delivered during the vaccination period. The last outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone was in 2016. Since then, no positive cases of this disease have been confirmed in the country. With the current outbreak of Ebola in neighboring Guinea declared on February 14, 2021, Sierra Leone is prioritized for the preparation of Ebola based on the imminent risk of potential cross-border transmission. Placed in the country. Following the announcement of the outbreak and imminent risks of Sierra Leone, the state prepares for health emergencies to strengthen public health surveillance, active case detection, and strong community involvement to prevent the spread of the disease. And activated the corresponding system to level 2. A sister country, it ensures early case identification and effective response, controls spills, and prevents spread to the community. On April 7, the Ministry of Health launched a comprehensive six-month Ebola preparation and emergency response program to guide the country’s enhanced preparatory activities. Vaccination and planned vaccination of selected target groups is one of the strategic priority interventions being carried out in Sierra Leone to protect people at high risk of getting sick if it spreads to the country. “Despite the threat of Ebola outbreaks and the multiple public health emergencies currently being addressed, Sierra Leone has for many years to prevent these outbreaks and manage the incident promptly if they do occur. We have great hope and confidence in improving the capacity we have built. “Our hope is to prevent Ebola cases in terms of advances in the Ebola vaccine,” said Dr. Steven Velabo Shongwe, WHO representative of Sierra Leone. It is also based on significant scientific developments and advances over the last five years in management and treatment methods for treating confirmed Ebola patients. WHO will continue to work with partners to leverage Sierra Leone and provide technical support. It saves lives and protects the people from unnecessary deaths and socio-economic adverse effects, as in the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that paralyzed the country. Between April 10-11, 2021, a total of 4480 vaccines were delivered to Sierra Leone’s health authorities. By the end of August 2021, a total of 30,000 regimens (60,000 doses) had been implemented in Sierra Leone to vaccinate those at greatest risk of developing Ebola if spilled from the current outbreak in Guinea. It was. In partnership between WHO, Johnson & Johnson and the Government of Sierra Leone. The Ebola vaccine was mobilized by WHO from its headquarters in Geneva in collaboration with producers Johnson & Johnson. Sierra Leone is working closely with neighboring countries, regions and international organizations to strengthen its cooperation in the fight against the disease. In March, health ministers from neighboring countries agreed on a common approach to improving coordination and cross-border cooperation to eradicate outbreaks in Guinea and prevent cross-border transmission. The country’s efforts to expand its emergency response capabilities, along with other partners, are strongly endorsed by WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build the capabilities needed for prevention and response while continuing to monitor the situation in Guinea. It has been. Media contacts WHO Country / Regional Office

Saffea Gborie, + 232-76 777878, gboriesa @ who.int

Sakuya Oka, +242 06 508 1009, [email protected]

