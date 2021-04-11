Is there a working mRNA vaccination? Okay. However, the next flu season is not covered.





Researchers hope that the success of these coronavirus vaccines will help lubricate and promote the wheels of mRNA vaccination. This is usually a long process that involves years of research, clinical trials, regulatory review and approval. The story continues under the ad Andrew Pekosi, a professor of microbiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said: However, researchers say it may take some time to develop and approve a vaccination against mRNA flu. The idea that scientists can use messenger RNA for medical treatment is not new. Influenza vaccination using mRNA technology has been developed for many years. The story continues under the ad However, the use of mRNA in vaccines has moved from to important last year.With the urgent needs caused by the pandemic Billions of dollars For vaccine development, scientists were able to reuse their knowledge of mRNA to develop coronavirus vaccines. “People who were lazy for years threw money at them to get it done, and they focused on lasers to bring something to market that would normally take years. “Said Paul Duplex, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently the most common Influenza vaccine Those available in the United States are manufactured using inactivated or inactivated viruses and administered via arm shots. However, some vaccines use a live but weakened virus and are given in the form of a nasal mist. The story continues under the ad The influenza viruses in these vaccines multiply in cells in chicken eggs or Petri dishes. The virus is then killed or weakened, and the proteins that are important components of the vaccine are purified. When the shot is administered, the immune system begins to make antibodies to those proteins. “But mRNA vaccines are very different,” Pecos said, explaining that RNA vaccines can teach the immune system to fight the virus without contacting it. It can also “produce a much stronger immune response than the response produced by a normal influenza vaccine against proteins.” One of the limitations of current influenza vaccines is that they take about 6 months to develop. This means scientists need to select strains that are likely to be epidemic in the next flu season, even before the end of the current flu vaccine. Therefore, another strain may have emerged as a better target by the time the vaccine is ready for distribution. The story continues under the ad On the other hand, the mRNA influenza vaccine can be developed in about a month, giving researchers ample time to decide which strain to protect from. This all means that the mRNA influenza vaccine can be adapted much more accurately to the circulating viral strains. Messenger RNA vaccines still present challenges.The· Pfizer And modern For example, coronavirus vaccine It is difficult to transport and store because it needs to be kept extremely cold.It’s not clear either How long will this vaccine-induced immunity last?..And most Vaccine side effects Although not serious, there have been reports of fatigue, body aches, and nausea for several days as the immune system is ready to attack the coronavirus. The story continues under the ad Still, researchers say the mRNA vaccine is successful. Also, because the mRNA vaccine platform used for the coronavirus vaccine is almost the same as the platform required for influenza, “everything that worked very beautifully with covid-19 works exactly the same with influenza in theory. We do, “says Pekosz. Researchers say that mRNA vaccination is unlikely to be developed and approved in time for the next flu season, and some researchers may take years to reach market. I presume that there is. Nonetheless, both traditional influenza vaccination and mRNA vaccination are likely to be a phased rollout, Duplex said. “It will be gradual,” he said. “We won’t change technology overnight.”

