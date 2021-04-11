Sunlight associated with reduced mortality





Studies have shown that COVID-19 deaths are lower in sunny areas than in areas with less sunlight. (Photo: BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com) Decrease in COVID-19 deaths in sunny areas Some studies have already shown that UV light kills the coronavirus. Sunlight also contains this radiation. In particular, the long-wave ultraviolet component, which accounts for about 95% of sunlight, seems to have an inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2. Recent studies have shown that COVID-19-related deaths are low in sunny areas. Researchers at St. John’s Land, Scotland compared all recorded deaths from COVID-19 recorded in the United States from January to April 2020. Scientists have included UV values ​​in 2,474 regions of the United States. It was revealed that the number of people who died from COVID-19 in sunny areas is small. The search result is “British Journal of Dermatology“I was released. How UVA levels affect COVID-19 mortality The assessment concluded that people living in areas with the highest levels of UV radiation had a lower risk of death from COVID-19 than those living in areas with low levels of UV light. As a control, the Task Force repeated the analysis using data from the United Kingdom and Italy. The same relationship was found here as well. Dr. Richard Weller, a dermatologist on the research team. During the analysis, researchers took into account all known factors associated with increased risk of death, such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and local infection levels. .. Vitamin D is not responsible for its protective effect Researchers have also shown that the potential increase in vitamin D production from sunlight cannot explain the protective effect. This is because the production of vitamin D is stimulated only by short-wave UV light. However, the same reduction in mortality was seen in areas with high UVB but low UVB. Nitric oxide as the cause of the effect? Instead, researchers are looking at possible explanations for the released nitric oxide. When exposed to sunlight, the skin releases nitric oxide. The working group has pointed out several laboratory studies that have shown that nitric oxide interferes with SARS-CoV-2 reproduction, or reproduction. Does a sunny place improve your heart health? Cardiovascular health can also be a factor. Again, previous studies have shown good overall cardiovascular health in areas with high sunlight. People who live in sunny areas often have lower blood pressure and a lower risk of heart attack than people who live in areas with less sunlight. This aspect may also be partly due to poor heart health being a known risk factor for death from COVID-19. The exact cause is unknown But the bottom line is that the team confirmed that this was an observational study in which only connections were established, which is not explained. This requires further investigation. (Fb) Author and source information Fade out now This text complies with specialized medical literature, medical guidelines, and current research requirements and has been investigated by medical professionals. Author: Diploma Editor (FH) Volker Plasik Inflated: M. Cherrie T. Clemens C. Colandrea, et al: Death of UVA and COVID 19 in the United States from replication studies in the United Kingdom and Italy. By: British Journal of Dermatology, 2021 onlinelibrary.wiley.com

St. John’s Land: Sunlight is associated with reduced Covid-19 mortality (veröffentlicht: April 9, 2021), ed.ac.uk Important note:

This article is for general guidance purposes only and is not intended to be used for self-diagnosis or self-treatment. He cannot replace a visit to a doctor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos