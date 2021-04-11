7 times more likely to choose a winning lottery number than suffering from a blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination





Statistics show that people who are vaccinated with the AstraZeneca covid vaccine are seven times more likely to choose the winning lottery number than to suffer from blood clots. When a small number of people suffered from blood clots after receiving the jab, fears about the safety of the jab were raised. However, experts say that there is only a 0.0004 percent chance that someone will develop a blood clot after vaccination. "There is no evidence" that the AstraZeneca covid vaccine should be restricted, said Emarkook, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency. To see that one-millionth potential, here's how the risk of a deadly blood clot is compared to other possibilities in life. lottery 1 in 144,415-You are 7 times more likely to choose 5 winning numbers in the National Lottery than to develop a blood clot after a jab. Find a four-leaf clover 1 in 10,000-You are 100 times more likely to find a four-leaf clover. Lightning strikes due to lightning strikes 1 in 1,113,333-The chances of a lightning strike are about the same. Car accident 1 in 345-The chances of dying in a car accident are 2,899 higher. I have twins 1 in 67-Women are almost 15,000 times more likely to give birth to twins, or 223 times more likely to give birth to triplets. Bee stings 1 in 67,190-The average person is almost 15 times more likely to die after being bitten by a bee. Get the correct PIN code by chance 1 in 10,000-Guessing a 4-digit PIN code on the first attempt is 100 times more likely to occur. Get a strike One in 11,500-10-pin bowlers are 87 times more likely to get a strike on every ball during the game.

