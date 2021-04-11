Eating disorders can manifest in many ways





This week I was asked to talk to a small group of students about resources related to eating disorders. Studying this topic was very eye-opening to me, so I wanted you to share this information as well. There are three main types of eating disorders: anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and bulimia nervosa (BED). The National Mental Illness Family Alliance explains that people with eating disorders are so obsessed with food and weight issues that they find it difficult to focus on other aspects of their lives. .. People with anorexia nervosa are obsessed with weight loss and refuse to eat until they are self-starved. A person can be very thin if food intake is very low and nutrition is inadequate. There are two common subtypes of anorexia nervosa, the bulimia type and the restricted type. People with bulimia feel out of control when eating very large amounts of food in a short period of time and then desperately remove excess calories using forced vomiting, laxative abuse, or excessive exercise. I will try. In contrast, after an episode of bulimia, people with BED do not try to over-purge or exercise like people with anorexia nervosa or bulimia. According to the Academy for Eating Disorders, 28.8 million people, or about 9% of Americans, will suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime. Eating disorders have the highest moral rate of any mental illness. There is one death every 52 minutes as a direct result of eating disorders. This can be a complex issue. Being educated and aware is an important first step. There are many myths surrounding eating disorders. Here are some truths: Many people with eating disorders look healthy, but they can be very ill.

Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic status.

Eating disorders increase the risk of both suicide and complications. Here are some signs to look for that may indicate that a friend or loved one may have an eating disorder: Restriction of food intake

Devour food when upset

Rapid weight loss or weight gain

Purge operation (spend a lot of time in the bathroom)

Excessive exercise

Eat privately

Focus on weight and appearance One of the best forms of prevention is to encourage a healthy body image of ourselves and those around us. The Multi-Service Eating Disorders Association encourages parents, teachers and others to become aware of the body image of their children and adolescents. This begins with a true appreciation for everything your body can do. This vehicle allows us to participate in the world-you can see, hear, touch, smell and taste. We were horribly and wonderfully made. Sometimes it is necessary to remind that beauty is not deep in the skin. We may know it in our heads, but do we know this in our minds? What do our children and grandchildren observe in us? One place to start is to be an important viewer of social and media messages. Remind children and teens that television is not real life. Regular family meals are also a great way to promote a positive body image. Including children in food preparation can excite them and empower them about what they are eating. Never make fun of your child about how it looks. Comments that adults may find innocent and fun can be particularly harmful if tweens and teens are already self-conscious about their bodies. There are many resources available for people with eating disorders. One is to send the text “CONNECT” to the Crisis Textline at 741-741. Two calling options include the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline (800-931-2237) or the regional Allwell Behavioral Health Services Crisis Hotline (800-344-5818). Today I’ll leave this quote from Ariane Machin. “Your body is a tool, not a decoration.” Emily Marison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Science Educator and can be contacted at 740-622-2265.

