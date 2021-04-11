Sunlight is associated with reduced COVID-19 mortality, studies show–ScienceDaily





Observational studies show that Covid-19 deaths are lower in sunny areas.

According to experts, increased exposure to the sun’s rays (especially UVA) may act as a simple public health intervention if further studies prove that it causes a reduction in mortality. Researchers at St. John’s Land have compared all Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Americas between January and April 2020 with UV levels in 2,474 US counties over the same period. In this study, people living in areas with the highest levels of exposure to UVA rays (which account for 95% of the sun’s UV light) have a lower risk of death from Covid-19 than those with lower levels. understood. The analysis was repeated in the United Kingdom and Italy with the same results. Researchers have identified factors known to be associated with increased exposure to the virus and risk of death such as age, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, population density, air pollution, temperature, and local infection levels. I took it into consideration. According to experts, the observed reduction in mortality risk from Covid-19 could not be explained by high levels of vitamin D. The study included only areas where UVB levels were inadequate to produce significant vitamin D in the body. One explanation for the reduction in mortality that researchers are tracking is that exposure to sunlight releases nitric oxide to the skin. This can reduce the replication capacity of SARS coronavirus 2 (the cause of Covid-19), as found in some laboratory studies. Previous studies in the same group have shown that increased exposure to sunlight is associated with improved cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and reducing heart attacks. Heart disease is a known risk factor for Covid-19 death, so this may also explain the latest findings. The team says it is impossible to establish causes and consequences due to the observational nature of the study. However, it can lead to interventions that can be tested as potential treatments. The paper was published in British Journal of Dermatology, Official publication of the British Association of Dermatologists. The corresponding author, consultant dermatologist, and reader at St. John’s Land, Dr. Richard Weller, said: Exposure as one way to potentially reduce the risk of death. “ “The relationship between Covid-19 mortality, season and latitude was very impressive,” said Chris Diven, chair and co-author of Health Geography at the University of Edinburgh. I will do it. “

Story source: material Provided by University of Edinburgh.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

