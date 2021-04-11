The emotional sacrifice of a pandemic may reverberate for months

Tamar Rodney, an assistant professor of the Faculty of Nursing, talked about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during a pandemic in his April 6 lecture, Trauma-Invisible Wounds.

Rodney, whose research focuses primarily on improving the diagnosis and treatment of PTSD, began his talk by explaining the evolution of trauma. She explained that trauma is caused by repetitive or one-off events that evoke memories that may be positive, negative, or a mixture of the two.

Rodney defined diagnosable PTSD as a person with a “history of actual or threatened death or traumatic exposure to himself or herself”. PTSD is often associated with those who have experienced or seen physical injury, but Rodney believes that PTSD can also be experienced after emotional traumatic events. I will. She believes that pandemics are probably the cause of trauma, even for those of us who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rodney presented two models that attempted to capture how an individual experiences trauma.The· Stress model We assume that everyone is born with a predisposition to deal with traumatic life events. These genetic factors, combined with external environmental stressors, determine the traumatic outcome of an individual.

The second model is Roy adaptive model.. In this model, a variety of physiological or physical traumatic stimuli assist in the coping process of the body and mind, resulting in behaviors with different consequences.

However, according to Rodney, the pandemic involves a series of events rather than a single traumatic event, so neither of these models may capture the trauma caused by the pandemic.

“There are sacrifices made on a daily level, which are just as traumatic and can be comparable to the virus itself,” Rodney said. “The last 12 months have been a series of recurring traumatic events.”

Rodney described two other unique features of the pandemic that distinguish them from other traumatic events: loneliness and pandemic uncertainty.

According to Rodney, there are six different “traumatic lenses” that allow you to see the individual experience of the pandemic: individual age, time spent on the pandemic, protective factors, continuity level, recoil level and variable experience. ..

It’s easy to know the age of an individual, but at this point it’s unclear how much time will be spent on the pandemic. Protective factors such as having multiple companions during quarantine can improve the overall experience. Continuum refers to the level of anxiety that an individual may have felt. Recoil level measures an individual’s readiness to deal with a pandemic. Finally, different experiences refer to each individual’s personal reaction to a pandemic with different innate predispositions.

“With these lenses we see trauma, there is no clear stroke brush to determine what happens. This is part of what makes treatment, diagnosis and acceptance very difficult,” Rodney said. Said.

Symptoms associated with PTSD have four clusters: invasion, avoidance, negative mood, and hypervigilance. Invasions include intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, and recurrent nightmares. Avoidance involves actively avoiding activities, situations, or places that remind us of traumatic events. Negative mood can mean not being able to remember aspects of traumatic events, loss of interest in other activities, or separation. Hypervigilance refers to sleep difficulties, surprises, and frustration.

“Many of these behaviors can be done silently at the individual level and are very likely to be unknown to anyone, or they may see it, but the behavior the individual is experiencing. I can’t see the range of, “Rodney said. ..

The lifetime risk of a person who experiences a traumatic event and subsequently develops PTSD 8.7%.. Rodney believes the prevalence will be much higher, at least next year, because of the pandemic. According to Rodney, symptoms of PTSD can be delayed from months to years, leading to not only cases of domestic violence, but also family ties and loss of work.

For those who may be experiencing PTSD from a pandemic or other traumatic event, Rodney has proposed four coping strategies. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake. Strive to verify your feelings; and try to accept that there are some things that cannot be changed in life.

Rodney also strongly recommends reaching out and helping others who may be dealing with PTSD.

“We’re 12 months old, but I don’t know how far this will go,” she said. “When dealing with different elements of trauma, we need to be kind and kind to ourselves, and to others, as much kindness as possible because it can make all the difference. Must be provided. “