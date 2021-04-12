Camilla and Mark launch ovarian cancer campaign

Camilla and Mark have released “Ovary”. Talk About Them is a campaign aimed at raising funds for testing for ovarian cancer.

Camilla and Mark today strengthened their unwavering pledge for both personal and important purposes, and the charity campaign “Ovary. Talk About Them” was coveted to further develop early detection tests for ovarian cancer. The purpose is to procure. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Associate Professor Caroline Ford and her team at UNSW Medicine’s Ovarian Cancer Research Group to raise significant funding for the fight against this catastrophic disease.

There is no test. There are no signs of warning. There is no cure. In Australia, three women die each day from the disease, and nearly 300,000 women are diagnosed each year worldwide. It is often too late when ovarian cancer is diagnosed, as there are minimal warning signs and there are currently no early detection tests. It is the most deadly cancer in women.

Creative Director Camilla Freeman-Topper and CEO Marc Freeman died of ovarian cancer 27 years ago at the ages of 11 and 13, respectively. Motivated by the catastrophic loss and personal link to the disease, Camilla and Mark launched “Ovary. Talk about them” in 2020, directly into a study of early detection tests led by Associate Professor Caroline Ford. Funded.

To date, Camilla and Mark has raised an astonishing $ 225,000 to begin further development of early detection tests, allowing the UNSW Ovarian Cancer Research Group to hire two key female scientists to focus on the study. I made it.

This year, the brand will launch the “ovary” again. “Talk about them” with an even bigger philanthropic vision and a solid five-year mission to realize with the debut of the new unisex line of limited edition T-shirts and Parker, where 100% of sales are used directly for research.

Camilla Freeman Topper’s creative director said: In honor of our mother and all those affected by this disease in 2021, we launch a bold unisex campaign to get both women and men to talk. If the disease can be detected early, it will significantly change the health of women. “

“Almost 30 years after my mother died, there are still no early diagnostic tests for ovarian cancer. This is primarily due to an incredible lack of awareness and funding. Ovarian cancer is most common. It is a deadly female cancer that requires urgent attention. More than 300,000 women die from the disease each year worldwide, often due to delayed diagnosis. Yes, that’s not enough. It’s very difficult because we all want to be prophylactic and checked, but there is currently no way to do this.

Associate Professor Caroline Ford said: The Talk About Them campaign has created a team of scientists focused on developing early detection tests for ovarian cancer.

“Funding from the campaign has made significant progress in the development of our early detection tests. This funding means a broader focus and our outlook is very positive.

“Last year, the team began the process of identifying a series of DNA changes specific to ovarian cancer and testing them in the laboratory on patient cells. Continued funding is blood from a diverse group of women. It means that testing and testing in the ovary will be faster, maximizing accuracy and helping to move the test to clinical trials. Only a few years from the groundbreaking early detection test for this disease. hoping.

Managing Director Marc Freeman said: This year, we are proud that men will work in solidarity with women to create bold and united power to support this cause, which is in desperate need of consciousness and funding.

The 2021 “Ovary. Talk About Them” limited edition T-shirt (available in black and white) and limited edition hoodie are available at Camilla and Mark boutiques nationwide and online at camillaandmarc.com.

Camilla And Marc encourages those who buy T-shirts and hoodies to share their social media experiences with the tag #ovariestalkaboutthem #CAMILLAANDMARC.

Released on April 12th. Limited campaign T-shirts are RRP $ 110, limited edition hoodies are RRP $ 199.