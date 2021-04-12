Hairdressers, shops and gyms open the door to enthusiastic customers at midnight when blockades are easier





It wasn’t just the thirsty Panther who returned to the street with a midnight stroke, as beauticians were also seen taking on late-night clients. Announced changes last Monday Boris Johnson He said the relaxation of the blockade rules was “fully justified,” but urged the public not to be complacent. Unlocking meant rushing to the beer garden as the Panther booked the first pub pint table in a few months, and many were seen lining up for midnight drinks on Monday. .. However, the hairdressers and hairdressers also opened the door from midnight, which was a great relief for those who were anxious to put in place the blockade mop.

Not only non-essential retail stores, but all public attractions and gyms have also reopened. The photo taken on Monday shows that the client is taking full advantage of the relaxation of restrictions. Hair & Beauty Gallery owner KellyBoad was filmed offering haircuts to customer Sue Butcher when a non-essential business started. Other images show that Nasganev, a hair stylist at Secret Spa, is trimming the client’s hair from the comfort of home. Amy Pallister, 27, was filmed after midnight at her home in Balham, southern London.

Five housemates who crave for trim and tan have booked secret spa stylist Nas Ganev and tan artist Magdelaine Gibson to visit their homes for haircuts and bronze skin in the middle of the night. Offering home beauty and wellness services in London, Manchester and Brighton, the Secret Spa has extended its hours to accommodate 350 beauty treatments on the first day of lifting restrictions, with first bookings starting at 1 minute midnight. Many restrictions have been lifted, but there are still many things we can’t do. You still can’t have an indoor get-together with someone other than your family or bubble. It is only allowed from May 17th at the latest.

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality are all outdoor table service only. Traveling abroad is still illegal, with a few exceptions. Overnight stays are only available in self-contained accommodations-thus holiday permits are ok, but hotels and B & Bs are not yet available.

Night clubs, soft play, saunas and steam rooms are not yet active. And with the exception of the Covid-certified pilot scheme, face-to-face entertainment such as sporting events, theaters, comedy clubs and concerts hasn’t returned yet.

