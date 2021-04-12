Researchers are developing blood tests that may help measure depression, bipolar disorder





A new study by Indiana researchers found a way to test someone’s blood to measure depression, opening the door to changes in the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness. The study was done Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have found a way to distinguish between blood tests and the severity of depression in patients, the risk of developing severe depression in the future, and the risk of future bipolar disorder. The survey was conducted over a four-year period and was attended by more than 300 participants. Researchers tracked when participants were uplifted or depressed and noticed a change in blood between the two states. Researchers examined these biological markers (or biomarkers) in the blood and cross-referenced them with those of different groups of clinically severe people with depression or mania. What they have in common has been discovered as a way to predict who is ill and who may become ill in the future. “Blood biomarkers have emerged as an important tool for disorders in which subjective self-reports by individuals and clinical impressions of healthcare professionals are not always reliable. These blood tests are accurate and personalized. It can open the door to matching with drugs that have been given. Objective monitoring of response to treatment. ” Dr. Alexander B. Nicresk, who led the study and is a professor of psychiatry at the school, said. “Through this study, we wanted to develop blood tests for depression and bipolar disorder, distinguish between the two, and adapt people to the right treatment,” he continued. According to Niculescu, the study not only supports the development of new drugs, but also opens the door to more accurate diagnoses. “This is part of our efforts to bring psychiatry to the 19th and 21st centuries, to help it become like other modern disciplines such as oncology. Ultimately, The mission is to save and improve lives, “he said. Over 19 million adults in the United States (about 8% of the population) have developed at least one major depressive episode in the past year. Report of the National Family Alliance for the Mentally Handicapped.. This study was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Niculescu and his colleagues are also studying blood biomarkers that track suicidal tendencies, pain, post-traumatic stress disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease.

