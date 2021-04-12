As vaccinations continue to increase, so do Covid-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.

First Edition: 11 APR 21 03:58 ET

Updated: 11 APR 21 16:24 ET

Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN)-First, good news. According to data released Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States reported a record 4.6 million doses of vaccine given daily.

“Amazing Saturday! Yesterday, a total of +4.63 million doses were given, setting a new record.” Tweet Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, Data Director, White House Covid-19.. “More than 500,000 more than last Saturday’s past record. Incredible doses.”

The problem is that Over 75% of the U.S. population is not fully vaccinated, According to Saturday’s CDC data.

According to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrenky, new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased for the third straight week.

“There are more cases and visits to the emergency room,” Warensky said on Friday. “We see these increases in young adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated.”

The B.1.1.7 variant is not only more contagious than the original strain of coronavirus, but also Now the dominant stock in the United States..

According to experts, the B.1.1.7 variant It can cause more serious illness and can be more deadly.

Last week, an average of more than 68,000 new Covid-19 cases occurred daily in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is an increase of more than 20% from the 7-day average on March 10.

Nationally, Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 have been sent to the emergency department because of Covid-19 complications, according to Warensky.

She said the trend was “expanding” in the Upper Midwest, which is part of the country.

“The CDC works closely with the local public health authorities to understand what is causing these incidents and how we can intervene,” said Walensky.

“Race of life and death”

According to the CDC, Florida has the highest number of B.1.1.7 cases reported, followed by Michigan, reporting thousands of new Covid-19 cases daily.

Michigan health officials say they’re in the middle Another Covid-19 surge.

“This variant of B.1.1.7 is more contagious … and just because of the fatigue of this pandemic, many people don’t wear masks and have no social distance. So it’s basic. Will return to Michigan. ” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said.

“It’s really frustrating because I’m there soon,” he said. “We have to stay there for the next two months, and we haven’t done that.”

Some Michigan hospitals have postponed non-emergency procedures and changed their schedules on a “case-by-case” basis, a spokesman for the Michigan Health Hospital Association said.

“Hospitals only want everyone to receive the care they need and to reschedule the procedure as a last resort,” said John Karasinsky. “I would like to emphasize that hospitals are safe for everyone in need of care and that those in need of emergency medical care should seek immediate care.”

In both Minnesota and Minnesota, “there are concerns about infection in youth sports, both club sports and school-affiliated sports,” Warensky said Friday.

Minnesota Health Authority says “Rapid increase” in the case of Covid-19, Says that wearing a mask and physically distanced is “more important than ever”.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations in his state has all increased.

“We are now heading in the wrong direction,” Dewin said Thursday. “More than half of our counties, 53 have seen an increase.”

“If more people continue to be vaccinated, we can still turn this around,” he said. “This is a race. We are in a race, and it’s a life-threatening race.”

More evidence that vaccines are safe and effective

While younger, unvaccinated adults are hospitalized with Covid-19, the number of older Americans hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 continues to decline.

Health experts say that is because older people are more likely to be vaccinated than younger adults.

According to the report, more than 78% of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once and 60% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data..

And there is increasing evidence of how safe the vaccine is for adults of all ages.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), less than 1 in 28,000 people vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, or less than 0.004%, report serious side effects.

Vaccine providers are “encouraged to report clinically significant health problems after vaccination to VAERS, whether or not they believe the vaccine is the cause,” the VAERS website said. It was.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist at Baylor College of Medicine, says that even if a serious reaction occurs, it “usually occurs in the first 30 minutes.”

“That’s why vaccination sites keep people there for the next 15 to 30 minutes,” he said.

The CDC recommends people with a history of severe allergic reactions Stay for 30 minutes After vaccination. Others were able to leave after 15 minutes.

Wherever you administer the vaccine Armed with epinephrine to fight quickly in all cases Anaphylaxis, CDC said.

The Surgeon Rector said there are easy steps to end this pandemic:

“One: Get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy. “And two: help people you care about get vaccinated.”

