April 11 COVID-19 Update: 1 death, record vaccination, 321 new cases, 198 recovery

An additional 13,170 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 282,065. This is the highest daily dose ever administered.

The 13,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today are Far Northwest (223), Far North Central (1), Far North East (78), North West (811), North Central (397), Northeast (591), and Saskatoon. Cartoon (2,072), Central West (692), Central East (1,427), Regina (3,085), Southwest (725), South Central (1020), Southeast (1,621). 427 doses were given with the settlement on hold.

50% of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 receive their first dose.

Status of priority population vaccination as of April 10, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose received

Second dose LTC Resident 8,392 7,741 (92%) 6,841 (82%) PCH resident 4,247 5,393 (127%) 3,655 (86%) 80 years old and over 51,307 43,204 (84%) 11,642 (23%) 70-79 years old 79,818 62,393 (78%) 5,059 (6%) 60-69 years old 138,471 71,183 (51%) 4,641 (3%) 50-59 years old 147,466 32,005 (22%) 5,869 (4%) Phase 1 healthcare professional (Including LTC and PCH staff) 40,500 27,203 (67%) 18,009 (44%)

Details on all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found on the following dashboard. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

Vaccination Reservation System Eligibility Moves Throughout the State 55+

As of 8 am on Friday, April 9, the qualifications for the Saskatchewan Vaccine Reservation System have been extended to all individuals over the age of 55. Residents aged 55 and over can book online. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine, Or on the 1-833-SASKVAX phone. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking..

Regina Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic

Regina COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru will administer the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine only to residents aged 51, 52, 53 and 54 on Sunday, April 11. The clinic is open on a first-come, first-served basis at the Regina Exhibition Hall, Ebrats Place, daily from 8:30 am to 11:00 pm. For more information on all drive-through clinics, including latency, see. https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx..

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 321 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on April 11, bringing the total to 36,305 cases across the state. Three cases were found to be out-of-state residents and were removed from the Saskatoon (2) and Southeast (1) zones. Four previously unreported cases have been added to the Saskatoon (2) and Southeast (2) zones.

There was one new death in the range 60-69 of the Central East Zone.

New cases are located in Far Northwest (6), Far North East (2), North West (21), North Central (8), North East (6), Saskatoon (78) and Central West (4). Central East (12), Regina (120), Southwest (3), South Central (17), South East (36) zones. Eight new cases have pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (1) and Northwest (2) zones. There are a total of 33,347 recovery and 2,504 cases are considered active.

199 people are hospitalized. 153 people are inpatient: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (4), North Central (3), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (43), Central East (12), Regina (78), Southwest (1), Southeast (7). Forty-six people are in the intensive care unit: North Central (5), Saskatoon (9), Central East (3), Regina (25), Southwest (1), South Central (3).

The 7-day average of new cases daily is 249 (20.3 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 3,601 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 10, 2021.

To date, 704,555 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 9, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 590,539 tests per million people. The national rate was 759,783 tests per million people.

As of April 11, screening in Saskatchewan identified 3,271 of concern subspecies: Far Northwest (7), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (9), North Central (39), Northeast It is reported in (3). ), Saskatoon (171), Central West (12), Central East (82), Regina (2,271), Southwest (28), South Central (286), South East (310) Zone. There are 52 cases where residence is pending.

These were previously reported as “estimated positives”, but all screening tests are considered confirmed VOCs for public reporting and contact survey purposes.

The result for the new strain reported today was zero (0). Of the 1,435 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 1,426 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina Zone accounts for 1,131 (79 percent) of confirmed strain-identified VOC cases in Saskatchewan.

These VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (ie, selection of whole-genome sequences without screening), and the screening results will include whole-genome sequence results to identify strains. be careful.

Variants of identified concern cases may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Detailed information on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total tests to date, test rates per capita, and current number of confirmed variants of concern. Statistics can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

All public health measures extended until April 26

The Chief Medical Health Officer has extended the State Public Health Order announced on Tuesday, March 9th and the Regina and Regional Amendments announced on Tuesday, March 24th. The order is valid until April 26, 2021 and will be reviewed at that time.

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 infection in Regina and the region, the following revisions were made on March 24: All restaurants and licensed facilities must be closed for direct dining. Also, most event venues that support 30 people or less are not allowed to operate.

We also do not recommend traveling inside or outside the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is highly recommended that all individuals in the Regina region who can work from home do so.

For more information on current public health measures, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-Countermeasures..

Note: Variants of concern (VOCs) are beginning to increase throughout Saskatchewan, especially in Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn and Saskatoon. Residents throughout the state are required to adhere to the best personal protective equipment.

Wear a mask in all public places, including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distance

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activity outside the home. Order takeaway or curbside pickups. If you can work from home, please work from home at this point.

Avoid all unnecessary movements between Moosejaw and Weiburn.

All Saskatchewan residents need to monitor cases operating in their area and adjust their activities accordingly. Active and new case information for each area can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If someone in the house has symptoms, the entire house should be left at home until the test results are available. Test information is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..