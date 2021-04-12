Connect with us

Health

Pentagon scientists invented a microchip that senses COVID-19 in the body before it shows symptoms

Pentagon scientists working inside a secret unit installed during the height of the Cold War created a microchip that was inserted under the skin. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) infection.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) team has been working on the prevention and termination of pandemics for many years.

They evaluate the problem and come up with creative solutions. It can be seen from science fiction novels rather than from real laboratories.

One of their recent inventions, they said 60 minutes It was a microchip that detected an individual’s COVID infection before it occurred on Sunday night.

Former Colonel Matt Hepburn, an Army infectious disease doctor who leads DARPA’s response to a pandemic, showed the 60 Minutes team a tissue-like gel designed to continuously test blood.

The green gel found in the laboratory contains a microchip that senses when the body is infected.

The idea for the microchip came after USS Theodore Roosevelt (pictured) saw 1,271 infections.

“You put it under your skin, and it tells you that a chemical reaction is taking place in your body, and that signal means you will have symptoms tomorrow.” He explained.

He said they were inspired by the struggle to stop the spread of the virus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. There, 1,271 crew members were tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It’s like a’check engine’light,” Hepburn said.

“Sailors receive signals, self-manage blood draws, and test themselves in the field.

“That information is available in 3-5 minutes.

“When you truncate that time, when you diagnose and treat, what you do is stop the infection with that trace.”

DARPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Hepburn shows off a filter attached to a dialysis machine and removes the virus from the blood

Another invention of Hepburn’s team is a filter that is placed on a dialysis machine and removes the virus from the blood.

Experimental four-day treatment was given to “Patient 16”, a military spouse who was in the ICU with organ failure and septic shock.

“You let it pass, it removes the virus, and restores blood,” Hepburn said.

Within a few days, patient 16 was fully recovered.

The FDA has approved the filter for emergency use and is used to treat nearly 300 critically ill patients.

Another Pentagon institution, the Joint Pathology Institute, is studying tissue samples from soldiers and sailors infected with pathogens around the world.

Scientists have tissue samples from people infected with the Spanish flu

The Spanish flu killed 50 million people between 1918 and 20

Their lab has a tissue of patients infected with the Spanish flu 100 years ago, and in 2005 a team from Mount Sinai Hospital and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) succeeded in reproducing the virus. Did.

They also found survivors and produced antibodies against the deadly virus.

Dr. James Crow, a member of the team, has found a way to find antibodies in blood vials in record time. This reduces the time frame from the usual 6 months to 24 months to 78 days.

The technology he developed was used to assist in the production of antibodies against COVID-19.

They are currently working on ways to accelerate the actual growth of antibodies-currently a process that takes 3 weeks with 7,500 doses.

“We will start with blood samples from survivors, finish all of this and give you a cure injection within 60 days,” he said.

Another scientist, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, is currently trying to create a vaccine against all coronaviruses.

“This isn’t a science fiction, it’s a science fiction,” he told Shaw.

“We have the tools and technology to do this right now.”

He said its purpose was to allow people to be vaccinated against unidentified deadly viruses.

“A killer virus that we have never seen or even imagined is protected from us,” he said.

