Routt County has recorded its 20th COVID-19 death as authorities warn of the fourth wave of the virus.

Steamboat Springs — Routt County recorded its 20th COVID-19-related death last week as cases in Colorado increased again and state officials warned of a fourth wave of the virus.

Governor Jared Polis, who was vigilant at a press conference on Friday and appealed to people to keep wearing masks, said he believed that vaccination efforts would make this the last wave of the pandemic.

“This is a battle against time. It’s really important—more than ever—wear masks around others and avoid social gatherings,” Police said.

The case behind the Fourth Wave warning is primarily caused by the prevalence of various COVID-19 variants that are increasingly being discovered in Colorado. Public health officials often created sports and war-related metaphors about efforts to vaccinate people before the COVID-19 virus mutants became established.

Routt County reported 40 new virus cases between March 31st and April 6th, the highest in the seven days since early March. Last week’s death was first reported in the county since January 15.

Overall, the total number of new Colorado cases has gone wrong for weeks, with both cases and hospitalizations reaching levels not seen since February. However, this fourth case increase expression is different from the previous wave, as it mainly affects people under the age of fifty.

Dr. Rachel Harley, chief epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said this was primarily due to the high vaccination coverage of older people.

“The number of cases continues to grow, and we need to continue to use the strategies we have been using until we can achieve this plateau or reduce it in cases such as those seen in cases over the age of 50,” Herlihy said. Said.

Approximately 460 Colorados were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday. That number was the highest since mid-February. Still, Herlihy said there would be more hospitalizations without vaccination, reaching more than one in five Coloradans as of Friday.

As with cases, people hospitalized in Colorado also tend to be under the age of 50. Herlihy said the risk of hospitalization is actually flat for people over the age of 50.

“This is important to remind us that severe infections can occur in younger populations and are occurring,” says Herlihy, which is why young people also need to be vaccinated. I added.

Driving many of these cases are more contagious mutants, such as the first B.1.1.7 strain found in the United Kingdom. This is currently the predominant virus strain in the United States. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week. The variant also accounts for the majority of new cases in Colorado.

“More than 50% of the positive cases occurring in the state are currently due to a variant of COVID-19,” said Herlihy.

Herlihy said that 43% to 45% of tests screened for variants returned as B.1.1.7 variants, and another 18% to 20% were the first B.1.427/429 variants found in California. Says.

In Routt County, there were 8 B.1.1.7 variants and 6 B.1.427 / 429 variants. At a public health conference last week, local officials said the prevalence of variants in rural areas was not as high as in other parts of the state.

Last week, the first two cases of the first P.1 variant seen in Brazil were discovered in Colorado, and the number rapidly increased to 12 by the weekend. Herlihy said she believes that Colorado has introduced multiple variants of this particular species.

“Concerns about (P.1 variant) are increased (and) potential increased severity, reduced effectiveness of some antibody treatments, and risk of reinfection,” Herlihy said. It is unknown if this variant is totally resistant to the vaccine.

If the mutant had any effect on the effectiveness of the vaccine, it would be small, Herlihy said, and the vaccine remains very effective against the virus.

Colorado is currently receiving about 400,000 to 500,000 different vaccines each week, and on Friday, Police launched the state’s “Power the Comeback” campaign to disseminate information about the vaccine and reduce hesitation. Did.

Routt County is also increasing its vaccine message, adding a seventh commitment to containment. Get vaccinated. — Comes with another poster created by local artist Jill Bergman.

Immunizing 70% of Routt County’s population will bring the community closer to herd immunity, said Roberta Smith, director of public health in the county. Smith said the latest vaccine supply should allow the county to reach 70% levels by June 1 if all qualified people receive injections. Stated.

Currently, everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for vaccination.

“We don’t have to ride the fourth wave of this virus, we can end it,” Police said. “We need to return to the February and March conditions for a few more weeks, and it will be almost normal summer after reaching that group immune level.”

To contact Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or send an email [email protected]..