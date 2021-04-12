Vaccine CA brace “Open Season” qualification increased to 16 years and older





California — This Thursday, all Californians over the age of 16 will be vaccinated. This is a major step forward on the long road to vaccination of state residents.

However, its major eligibility expansion assumes that the state will experience a significant increase in vaccine supply from mid-April to late April, and that a decrease in Johnson & Johnson supply supply could complicate matters. It depended on. The supply of single-dose vaccines will be very short, as 15 million batches of doses have been ruined due to continued struggle with Baltimore’s contract manufacturers.

However Federal government confirmed Vaccine production will be stalled due to quality concerns, and J & J vaccines allocated nationwide will be reduced by 86 percent this week. California received only about 572,700 single-dose shots last week.

This is not great news given that the state is preparing to significantly expand its vaccine eligibility. Expected supply changes can re-clog the booking system, with more Californians rubbing bookings than available doses. Johnson & Johnson’s products were one-shot and required only refrigeration, not freezing, and were predicted to be a catalyst to accelerate the deployment of California’s puzzled vaccines.

This is not great news given that the state is preparing to significantly expand its vaccine eligibility. Expected supply changes can re-clog the booking system, with more Californians rubbing bookings than available doses. Johnson & Johnson's products were one-shot and required only refrigeration, not freezing, and were predicted to be a catalyst to accelerate the deployment of California's puzzled vaccines.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech products were expected to steadily flow into the state in the coming weeks, but supply may not be sufficient to meet demand. The state said it would receive about 2 million doses next week and only 1.9 million doses the following week. The expected plunge in J & J shots could also throw a monkey wrench into Governor Gavin Newsom's plans to reopen California. Newsum announced last week that the Golden State would resume its economy by June 15, assuming the majority of the population had been vaccinated by then. Assuming that the surge in cases already seen in other states does not reach California, the state will abolish the blueprint for a safer economy. This is a four-layer, color-coded system that will guide the resumption of the economy. A series of limits and capacity limits. Newsam announced last week that the system had been in operation for 31 weeks and that 16 more counties had moved out of restriction. "It is our duty not to announce that the mission has been accomplished … but to continue that vigilance that led us to today's place," Newsom said. "I see a bright light at the end of the tunnel." In some counties, on the other hand, eligibility restrictions for counties over the age of 16 have already been lifted. The counties of Santa Clara, Fresno, Alameda, San Francisco, and Contra Costa were one of the first counties to provide vaccines to all adults. On Tuesday, the city of Los Angeles, once considered the epicenter of the state's coronavirus, will open vaccination eligibility to people over the age of 16 on all municipal sites. LA County is also preparing for a drop in supply this week. However, while there are concerns about a decline in county-managed supply and untimely timing, the county still has about 500,000 available, thanks to other non-county or city providers who are directly assigned by the state. The federal government expects to have a high dose. Both the county's Pfizer and modelna vaccine allocations will increase, but not enough to compensate for the Johnson & Johnson vaccination plunge, said Dr. Paul Simon, chief scientific officer at the county health department. .. He is confident that Johnson & Johnson's supply will recover in the coming weeks, and said that overall, the county will be vaccinated against many of its adult population by early summer. Simon also said that if everyone over the age of 16 qualifies, it creates additional challenges for people with less access to online booking sites, as the larger part of the population with more computer access will be crowded. I did. "We are very concerned about the release of this qualification … for those who have low resources, poor ability to navigate these online booking systems, or are facing waiting on the phone line. , It will be more difficult to get a reservation, "he said.

As of April 6, 32% of California's population (12,625,303) had been vaccinated at least once. Only 16.8 percent (6,637,438) of the population were completely vaccinated. And so far, more than 22 million shots have been given to residents of the Golden State.

California coronavirus data as of Sunday, April 11:
3,600,178 total confirmed cases
4,954 new cases reported on Sunday
1.6% positive rate for 7 days on Sunday
56,363,675+ tests conducted in California
59,218 COVID-19 deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic
22,777,893 vaccine doses given throughout the state

