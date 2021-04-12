Health
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be kept at home freezer temperature during shipping
According to Australian regulators, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored in transit at normal freezer temperatures for up to 2 weeks and at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to 5 days.
Key Point:
- Messenger RNA in Pfizer vaccines is fragile and is transported at sub-zero temperatures
- Pfizer data show that the vaccine is stable for a short period of time at warmer temperatures
- The United States and Europe have already approved shipping at these temperatures
Previously, vaccines Keeps below freezing temperatures between -90 ° C and -60 ° C, Makes transportation logistically difficult.
The Therapeutic Goods Department (TGA) announced its decision late last week.
“These changes give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine more flexibility in storage, transportation and deployment throughout Australia.” The TGA said last Thursday when it approved the change.
It was the same day as Australian health advice has changed to taste Pfizer vaccine against AstraZeneca for most of the country’s population.
Australia secured Another 20 million Pfizer When the federal government reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination program.
Pfizer’s mRNA technology
The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID-19.
Using messenger RNA (mRNA) wrapped in a lipid layer, it trains the body’s immune system to detect SARS-CoV-2 (a virus that causes COVID-19) peplomer and neutralize infections. ..
This mRNA is so fragile that regulators have previously stated that vaccines should always be kept below freezing.
But in February, Pfizer submitted new data to the US Food and Drug Administration. This indicates that the vaccine is stable at high temperatures for a short period of time.
Then the U.S. regulators Allows transport and storage of undiluted frozen vials of Pfizer vaccine Between -25C and -15C.
March, The European Medicines Agency subsequently approved the storage of Pfizer vaccine at domestic freezer temperatures...
Australian Pfizer Regulations
This change allows unopened vials of Pfizer vaccine to be stored and moved between -25 ° C and -15 ° C for up to 2 weeks in Australia.
Once stored or shipped at the temperature of these domestic freezers, the vials must be returned to ultra-low temperature long-term storage within the vaccine’s original shelf life.
Unopened vials can be stored at home refrigerator temperatures (2 ° C-8 ° C) for up to 5 days.
The Pfizer vaccine is diluted with saline after opening the vial and before administration to humans.
According to the TGA, diluted vaccines can now be stored or transported in either vials or syringes at room temperature of up to 30 ° C for up to 6 hours.
For long-term storage, the Pfizer vaccine should be kept on dry ice or at ultra-low temperatures of -90 ° C to -60 ° C.
..
