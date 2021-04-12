How to determine if the UTI is new or just reoccurs





Dr. Roach: I have a problem with a chronic urinary tract infection. I am 78 years old and often suffer. I often go to the bathroom 5 or 6 times in the middle of the night and feel pressure on my stomach. My doctor suggested a biopsy and found blood in my urine. It was later tested for cancer. A week later I was told I didn’t have cancer. My doctor knows that I can’t take antibiotics because they cause side effects. He gave me a monuroll. There were no sequelae, but the pressure still recurred, there was a burning sensation in the urination, and there was a burning sensation in the vagina. How can this discomfort be treated? Do I have to take antibiotics for the rest of my life? — —WW Dear WW: Your doctor may have made a comprehensive assessment, but I don’t have enough information to tell you exactly why you continue to have these symptoms. Still, there are some tips I can give. Recurrent symptoms of a urinary tract infection can result from either a series of new infections or a single infection that reoccurs after being treated only partially. Doctors can solve this by taking several cultures of urine and seeing which bacteria are growing. If it is the same strain each time, it may be a persistent infection. Different organisms show new infections that recur. If it is a new infection that reoccurs, the bacteria are having an easy time entering the bladder. Some women have this problem with sexual activity, but in 78-year-old women, one of the most common reasons is that low estrogen levels thin the lining of the vagina and vulva. .. This includes the inner layer of the urethra. Urine comes out of the body. If this lining is thin, bacteria can enter the bladder through the urethra. It is usually treated with a vaginal estrogen cream that is very effective. Persistent infections lead doctors to suspect abnormalities in the kidney, bladder, or ureter, which is the tube that connects the kidney to the bladder. Stones are a common cause of persistent infections and also explain blood. I’m confused that your doctor recommends a biopsy. Did he see anything in his exams or studies that worried him? Fosfomycin (Monurol) is a unique antibiotic that is not chemically associated with other antibiotics. Suitable for urinary tract infections in people with multiple allergies and hypersensitivity. However, chronic antibiotic use is a last resort. If your doctor does not have a thorough job of investigating the possibilities, I recommend consulting with a specialist. A genitourinary specialist is an ideal specialist. Dr. Roach writes: Recent data show that the number of breast cancer diagnoses has dropped dramatically over the past year. This is not good news as it means more cases of undiagnosed breast cancer. Case reports from my breast cancer colleagues confirm that women are manifesting in more advanced breast cancer than before. I’m convinced that part of this is because people who need mammograms can’t get them or feel uncomfortable during the pandemic. Also, I don’t think this phenomenon is unique to breast cancer. For both women and men, all kinds of screening and preventive care need to be done in a timely manner. Please come back for regular visits. Readers can email their questions to [email protected]

