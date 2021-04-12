Daily coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continue to decline due to the seemingly slow infection.National

Public health officials in Los Angeles County recorded 546 new cases of coronavirus and 10 associated deaths on Sunday among signs that viral infections continued to decline.
Both numbers are underestimated due to late reporting over the weekend, officials said. Nevertheless, they welcomed the promising trends of lower case rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
Hospitals in Los Angeles County had 470 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, a decrease of nearly 28% from 647 two weeks ago, officials said.
Throughout the state, 1,799 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of about 22% from two weeks ago.
California is also observing a dramatic slowdown in average mortality reported daily. Recently, California reported an average of 105-120 COVID-19 deaths per day. This is the lowest number of such numbers reported since the fall and winter waves began. In the worst case, in late January, California recorded an average of 562 deaths per day in seven days.
The state reached its latest milestone on Saturday when the death toll of COVID-19 exceeded 60,000, according to the county’s Times of Deaths.
The death toll is equivalent to approximately 10.7% of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide. About 12% of Americans live in California.
The impact of a pandemic across the state varies from region to region. Among the most populous areas of California, Los Angeles County is at its worst. LA County has recorded 232 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants. If LA County is a state, mortality is the seventh highest.
The San Francisco Bay Area is much better. In the Bay Area, 79 people die for every 100,000 inhabitants. If the Bay Area of 9 counties is a state, it has the 45th highest cumulative COVID-19 mortality rate in 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
Signs of progress appeared as the state prepared to dramatically expand its pool of people eligible to be vaccinated against the virus. The state will officially begin vaccination of all residents over the age of 16 on Thursday. Currently, state-wide standards only cover people over the age of 50, people with underlying health conditions, and workers in certain specific important occupations.
Many local jurisdictions are moving faster than states.
The City of Los Angeles began booking vaccines for everyone over the age of 16 on Saturday. Anyone looking for a shot on a municipal vaccination site must present a valid ID and be a resident of Los Angeles County. The municipal site is open from Tuesday to Saturday.
Los Angeles County as a whole expects to receive about 323,000 vaccinations this week, and public health officials said Sunday that the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines has declined, resulting in a reduction of about 74,000 vaccinations from last week. It was. According to authorities, 70% of doses are planned for sites in vulnerable communities and 57% are required for second dose bookings.
Federal partners also send vaccines directly to several sites in the county, including pharmacies, clinics, and FEMA sites. Considering these doses, LA County vaccination facilities were able to give about 700,000 doses last week and hope for more than 500,000 doses this week, according to the Public Health Service.
Meanwhile, health officials in Orange County on Sunday reported 196 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional deaths.
