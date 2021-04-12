COVID-19 vaccine confiscated from Colorado’s “Medical Spa” due to storage and handling issues





Key Point Authorities suspended the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical spa in Colorado

Authorities have discovered handling and storage issues at the facility

Investigations are currently underway to see if it is an isolated case

Thousands of vaccination appointments affected Colorado health officials have confiscated thousands of COVID-19 vaccines from “medical spa” facilities because of storage irregularities. The facility has already administered nearly 4,000 doses. Vaccination at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in southeastern Colorado Springs was suspended on Friday after El Paso County authorities observed some issues regarding “vaccine storage and handling.” report .. Investigations are underway to determine if the problem is an isolated case. Authorities will also check that the vaccination documentation protocol is being followed, Deputy spokesman Jared Berner told the outlet on Saturday. Before the vaccine was confiscated, the facility had already given 3,994 doses.The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is trying to determine if a person vaccinated at the facility needs to be vaccinated again, Associated Press report .. “Health officials do not believe that patients at this location are the cause of concern, but patients previously vaccinated at this location are vaccinated, as occasionally happens in similar events involving other vaccines. We are in the process of deciding if we need to restart the series, “said the State Health Department, AP. The facility mainly performs aesthetic procedures such as Botox injections and tattoo removal. I have been receiving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since March 1st. Approximately 1,000 vaccination reservations on Saturday and 6,000 reservations scheduled by May 8 remain canceled. Werner told The Gazette that about 150 doses were destroyed because it was unclear if it was handled properly. Authorities are working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and vaccine manufacturers to consider what to do with the remaining 3,000 vaccine doses. The facility uses PrepMod scheduling software that allows state authorities to contact the person with the appointment and assist in reschedule at another facility. 9 news report. “The state is also following up on these people to provide reservations through El Paso County Public Health, and the two agencies are working through logistics to make reservations available,” Berner told The Gazette. Last week, 13 Colorado vaccine facilities were temporarily shut down After a small percentage of recipients experience side effects to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is currently in Phase 2 of the CDPHE, a vaccination rollout. OK .. There are 1,200 vaccine donors, who have been vaccinated more than 3 million times. Photo: AFP / JOEL SAGET

