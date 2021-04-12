Connect with us

Health

Tapeworm infection drug blocks SARS-CoV-2 damage in the lungs

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection causes a variety of systemic complications.New research published in the journal Nature The presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs produces abnormal lung cells, Spike proteinMediator cell fusion. Their findings also showed that activation of the TMEM16F protein induces cell fusion. Therefore, drugs that block TMEM16F / Anoctamin6 calcium-activated ion channels, such as niclosamide, a drug used to treat the epidemic of tapeworms, are potential treatments to reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. May be useful as.

The researcher wrote:

“Niclosamide has already been reported to be active against a variety of enveloped and non-enveloped viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. The drug has relatively low solubility, but evidence of significant absorption. Together, our findings provide a mechanism and rationale for the diversion of niclosamide to treat patients with COVID-19. To do.”

Tapeworm-3D rendering under a microscope. Image Credit: Crevis / Shutterstock

Cell fusion activity in lung cells of COVID patients

The research team evaluated the organs of 41 Italian patients who died of COVID-19 from March to May 2020. Approximately 90% of patients showed abnormal cell morphology that showed synchronization with varying numbers of nuclei. Syncytial cells were positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

Based on observations, the researchers hypothesized that the fused cells were most likely due to the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer. This was confirmed in in vitro studies when the codon-optimized peplomer cDNA was introduced into cells and later found syncytium.

Niclosamide and salinomycin are most effective in preventing antiviral activity

The next step for researchers was to screen for drugs that could prevent spike-induced syncytium. A total of 83 potential drug candidates were identified and 43 were tested in cells infected with SARS-CoV-2.

After 5 days, the results show that the antihistamine deptropin, the antidepressant sertraline, and the antihistamine antibiotic clofazimine were selected for their ability to protect cells from the cytopathic effects of the virus. I did. Niclosamide and salinomycin were also selected based on the screening results.

Five drugs were tested for their dose-dependent preventive effect on SARS-CoV-2-induced cell death. Niclosamide, clofazimine, and salinomycin were able to provide cell protection and proceeded to the next test round.

Niclosamide and salinomycin prevented the production of the virus at low and high doses, but clofazimine was only one-tenth as effective as the other two drugs. All three drugs inhibited viral replication.

Anti-syncytial drugs block calcium ion channels

A common feature of selected drugs is their ability to block calcium release. Researchers have suggested that regulation of calcium levels may be a potential mechanism of action for antisyncytial drugs.

When pitching cells expressing the calcium indicator GCaMP6 co-cultured with U2OS cells expressing spikes and mCherry fluorescent protein, the team discovered several changes in calcium levels. This was consistent with the fusion of cells expressing peplomer.

“The presence of spikes increased the amplitude of Ca2 + transients in individual cells with no significant difference in frequency, suggesting that spike expression amplifies spontaneous Ca2 + transients. “The researchers write.

Administration of niclosamide and clofazimine suppressed the amplitude and frequency of calcium oscillations in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. In contrast, salinomycin succeeded in blocking cell fusion but did not alter calcium levels.

Calcium release occurs in the endoplasmic reticulum of cells. This was confirmed when researchers added two non-competitive inhibitors of endoplasmic reticulum / endoplasmic reticulum Ca2 + ATPase and showed that calcium oscillations cease when the endoplasmic reticulum calcium storage is excreted. ..

Niclosamide investigated TMEM16 as a potential cause of syncytium in lung epithelial cells because it inhibits chloride channels and scrambles in the calcium-activated TMEM16 / anoctamine family. They found that TMEM16F was expressed in all cells and that activation of the TMEM16 protein by the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer increased the amplitude of calcium signaling.

Blocking the TMEM16F current was possible via niclosamide, but not via clofazimine and salinomycin.

Down-regulation of TMEM16F inhibited the externalization of phosphatidylserine. It generally indicates cell apoptosis of cells containing calcium ionophoreionomycin. The results suggest that TMEM16F is needed to respond to changes in calcium levels.

One-hour treatment with niclosamide or clofazimine reduced the suppression of phosphatidylserine externalization.

Overexpression of TMEM16F significantly caused SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced syncytium. This effect was not seen with TMEM16A.

Researchers suggest that drug therapies targeting the TMEM16 family may reduce the etiology of COVID-19.

“Inflammation (TMEM16A promotes NK-κB activation and IL-6 secretion), thrombosis (TMEM16F is essential for lipid scrambling of platelets during blood coagulation), endothelial cell dysfunction, increased chloride secretion It can be involved in alveolar edema and diarrhea, “the researchers concluded.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: