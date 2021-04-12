Ottawa COVID-19: Breaking News on April 12, 2021





Ottawa-Good morning. Here is the latest news about the impact on COVID-19 and Ottawa. Fast facts: Ottawa broke the daily record for three consecutive days on Sunday.

The state has announced dozens of additional pharmacies where the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be administered.

Riverward coun. Riley Blockington states that the ordinance wants to strengthen the enforcement of stay-at-home orders in city parks. COVID-19 by Ottawa figures (Ottawa public health data): New COVID-19 Cases: 370 new cases on Sunday

370 new cases on Sunday Total of COVID-19 cases: 19,725

19,725 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (past 7 days) : 163.1

: 163.1 Ottawa Positive Rate: 9.2% (April 2-8)

9.2% (April 2-8) Number of reproductions: 1.20 (7-day average) test: Who should take the test? Ottawa Public Health states that you can take the COVID-19 test at an assessment center, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following are true: You are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

You have been exposed to confirmed virus cases by notification from Ottawa Public Health or by contact notification via the COVID Alert app.

You live or work in an environment with an outbreak of COVID-19, identified and notified by Ottawa Public Health.

You are a resident, worker, or visitor to a nursing home, retirement home, homeless shelter, or other housing complex (eg, a group home, community-backed life, a disability-specific community or collective). Settings, short-term rehabilitation, hospice and other shelters);

You are a person identified as an indigenous person, an Inuit, or a Metis.

You are a person traveling to work in a remote indigenous, Inuit, or Metis community.

Through rapid testing, we received preliminary positive results.

It should be tested 72 hours before scheduled (non-urgent or urgent) surgery (as recommended by your healthcare provider).

You are the escort of one of them traveling abroad for patient and / or treatment.

You are an international student who has passed the 14-day quarantine period.

You are a farm worker.

You are an educator who does not have access to pharmacy tests.Or

You belong to a targeted test group, as outlined in Guidance from the Chief Health Officer. Where to be tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa: Ottawa has several sites for COVID-19 testing. To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-s.aspx Brewer Ottawa Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm

COVID-19 Drive-Through Assessment Center (300 Coventry Road): Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 6 pm

Moody Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm Open Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 11:30 am (test only)

Heron Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm

Rayfriel Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm (test only).

Howard Darwin Centennial Arena COVID-19 Assessment Center: Open daily from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Sandy Hill Community Health Center: Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Somerset West Community Health Center: Open Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 4pm. Vaccine Eligibility Screening Tool: To see if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa click here.. COVID-19 Screening Tool: COVID-19 screening tool for students returning to face-to-face classes You can find it here.. Symptoms: Classic symptoms: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, loss of new taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, runny nose or stuffy nose of unknown cause Less common symptoms: Unexplained malaise, muscle aches, headaches, delirium, chills, red / inflamed eyes, croup Record-breaking cases continue to surge Ottawa set a pandemic record for three consecutive days on Sunday. Ottawa Public Health reported cases of COVID-19 identified in 370 new laboratories in residents. This is the highest number ever for an overall pandemic. This is followed by 325 new cases on Saturday and 242 new cases on Friday. No new deaths were announced on Sunday. The local death toll is 475. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital is also at a record level, with 81 hospitalized with COVID-19. One-third of them, or 26 to be exact, are in the intensive care unit. More pharmacies will soon offer AstraZeneca vaccine The Ontario government has released a list of dozens of additional pharmacies that have announced that they will soon be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents aged 55 and over. Currently, 34 pharmacies in Ottawa have vaccination appointments, but the newly named pharmacy has 113 last pharmacies throughout the city. However, 79 new-named pharmacies have not yet provided vaccines. The state said it would be ready this week, but no specific date is available. Recommended to visit List of Ontario Locations If you would like to make an appointment for vaccination, please find the nearest pharmacy. They will appear in the list as more pharmacies are ready to offer reservations. Ottawa councilor wants to strengthen the enforcement of articles of incorporation in local parks The warm, unseasonable weekend temperatures were high outdoors, bringing crowds to parks, including Ottawa’s Mooneys Bay. However, some residents are concerned about reports of large numbers of people gathering on the first weekend of Ontario’s 28-day stay-at-home order. “The green space is open,” said Riverward Coun. Riley Blockington. “We want people to go out, but we want people to go out responsibly.” Blockington drove Mooneys Bay on Saturday afternoon after hearing complaints from residents about a large rally in the park. “There were a lot of people here,” he said. Last summer, with the existence and enforcement of the Daily Articles of Incorporation, Blockington said it would continue this year. But he now wants its existence. “The challenge is that it’s still early April and the staff isn’t up yet,” he said. “There is no park yet due to city and Ottawa ordinances, but we need it.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos